SPCDL Truck Driving School Announces Three Major Workforce Partnerships & New Fleet Expansion To Strengthen California's CDL Training Capacity

SPCDL Truck Driving School®, a leading provider of commercial driver's license (CDL) training in California is proud to announce three new strategic contracts and the addition of a new automatic training truck to its growing fleet, further expanding its capacity to support the state's critical need for professional commercial drivers.

As the demand for skilled CDL drivers continues to outpace supply, SPCDL's unique training model and student-first approach are driving success for individuals and organizations alike. The school has been selected to provide comprehensive training to drivers for the City of Redlands, the Pala Indian Tribe, and Caltrans workforce initiatives, aligning with state objectives to get Californians back to work while enhancing safety and reducing the professional driver shortage.

“This is a significant milestone for SPCDL and for the communities we serve,” said Joshua Lawrence, President/CEO of SPCDL Truck Driving School.“These partnerships reflect the confidence public agencies and tribal organizations have in our proven training model, our experienced instructors, and our ability to deliver measurable results that benefit both students and employers,” said Chief Academic Officer, Brad Lawrence.

In response to growth in student enrollment and organizational training contracts, SPCDL has expanded its fleet to now include three manual transmission trucks and two automatic trucks for behind-the-wheel instruction. This new automatic truck enhances training flexibility and reflects SPCDL's commitment to meeting diverse student preferences and employer needs.

“Whether a student wants manual or automatic training, we ensure they train in the equipment that best fits their goals,” said the SPCDL leadership team.“This recent addition improves student confidence and success.”

SPCDL's programs combine federally compliant Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) theory, delivered online for convenience, with focused one-on-one, in-person instruction that ensures students build the hands-on skills needed to pass both written and skills tests. The school's customized approach includes:

CDL Training Online: Comprehensive ELDT coursework that students complete at home, on their schedule, minimizing time away from work or family.

Class A CDL Training: Preparation for operation of combination vehicles with a gross combination weight rating (GCWR) above 26,001 lbs, such as tractor-trailers, tankers, and flatbeds.

Class B CDL & Class C CDL Training: Instruction for straight vehicles, transit, passenger, or hazardous material jobs.

Endorsements & Restriction Removal: Hazmat (H), Passenger (P), and automatic/air-brake restriction services.

One-on-One Behind-the-Wheel Training: Two full days of dedicated, personalized driving with a certified instructor and DMV test-day support.



The school's one-on-one model -where students never share trucks or instructors-ensures maximum seat time and significantly higher real-world readiness than many traditional CDL programs.

The partnerships with City of Redlands, Pala Indian Tribe, and Caltrans exemplify SPCDL's integral role in advancing statewide workforce development initiatives. These contracts support:

Workforce Reintegration: Helping Californians gain sustainable CDL careers.

Public Service Continuity: Ensuring municipal and agency fleets have qualified drivers.

Public Safety Enhancements: Strengthening highway safety through professional standards and practical training.



Caltrans' own CDL training initiatives emphasize the importance of trained commercial drivers in statewide transportation infrastructure, workforce readiness, and economic mobility. These goals intersect with SPCDL's mission to deliver practical, compliant, and high-impact training.

About SPCDL Truck Driving School

Based in San Bernardino, California, SPCDL Truck Driving School offers personalized CDL training recognized for ethical excellence and student success. With online and in-person programs, flexible payment plans, and discounts for military, veterans, and first responders, SPCDL prepares students for careers behind the wheel and equips organizational fleets with qualified drivers.

For more information or to enroll, call (909) 353-9897 or fill out the Get Started form on the website.