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HBM Announces Surge In Low-MOQ Demand As Brands Shift Strategy Amid Rising Production Costs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Current manufacturing trends show that brands are foregoing lower unit costs to protect cash flow, reduce overstock, and react more quickly to volatile markets.
Saint Petersburg, Florida, April 23, 2026 - As production costs continue to rise across the beauty and nutraceutical industries, HBM reports a growing shift among brands toward smaller orders, faster product launches and tighter cash flow control. Reflecting broader manufacturing trends, the company notes that many new client inquiries now prioritize low minimum order quantities (MOQs) over traditional bulk pricing models. This marks a clear departure from the long-standing industry strategy of maximizing volume to reduce per-unit costs.
Manufacturers and brands are currently facing uncertain demand, rising raw material prices and an increased risk of unsold inventory. Instead of committing to large production runs, many are opting for smaller batch testing, even at higher unit costs. These decisions are increasingly guided by real-time market insights rather than long-term forecasts.
“Brands are no longer optimizing only for the lowest cost per unit, they're prioritizing flexibility: how quickly they can launch, test and pivot without tying up capital in inventory,” said a representative of HBM.
The shift is visible among small and mid-sized brands, but it is no longer limited to them. HBM notes that established supplement companies are also adapting by adopting hybrid models that balance moderate MOQs with more flexible pricing structures. This approach aims to protect margins without overcommitting to inventory.
In addition, brands are becoming more strategic in their decision-making. They are evaluating formulation costs, ingredient sourcing and long-term pricing sustainability more closely. Some are reformulating products or switching ingredients to offset rising production costs while maintaining product quality.
To meet this demand, HBM has expanded its capabilities to support lower MOQs, scalable production and more transparent cost structures. This reflects a broader shift in industry strategy, where flexibility and speed are increasingly valued over rigid cost efficiencies. The company also provides hands-on guidance to help brands balance unit cost, speed to market, and inventory risk.
This shift comes as product life cycles shorten and trends accelerate. Brands that rely on rigid, high-MOQ models are finding it more difficult to adapt, while those embracing flexibility are better positioned to launch faster, test more effectively and scale based on real demand.
For brands dealing with rising costs or slow inventory turnover, HBM offers tailored MOQ and pricing consultations. These sessions focus on reducing upfront investment, improving cash flow and aligning production with actual demand.
As cost pressures persist, one reality is clear: the lowest unit cost is no longer always the most effective strategy. Brands that prioritize flexibility and speed are better positioned to compete in a market shaped by rising production costs.
About HBM
HBM (Health & Beauty Manufacturing) is a manufacturing partner specializing in skincare, cosmetics and nutraceutical development. The company produces a range of health and beauty products, including custom skincare formulations, personal care products, gummies, and liquid nutraceuticals. HBM works with both emerging and established brands worldwide, delivering flexible and scalable manufacturing solutions aligned with evolving industry demands. For more information, visit
Contact:
Tel: 727-565-0797
Email: [email protected]
Web:
Saint Petersburg, Florida, April 23, 2026 - As production costs continue to rise across the beauty and nutraceutical industries, HBM reports a growing shift among brands toward smaller orders, faster product launches and tighter cash flow control. Reflecting broader manufacturing trends, the company notes that many new client inquiries now prioritize low minimum order quantities (MOQs) over traditional bulk pricing models. This marks a clear departure from the long-standing industry strategy of maximizing volume to reduce per-unit costs.
Manufacturers and brands are currently facing uncertain demand, rising raw material prices and an increased risk of unsold inventory. Instead of committing to large production runs, many are opting for smaller batch testing, even at higher unit costs. These decisions are increasingly guided by real-time market insights rather than long-term forecasts.
“Brands are no longer optimizing only for the lowest cost per unit, they're prioritizing flexibility: how quickly they can launch, test and pivot without tying up capital in inventory,” said a representative of HBM.
The shift is visible among small and mid-sized brands, but it is no longer limited to them. HBM notes that established supplement companies are also adapting by adopting hybrid models that balance moderate MOQs with more flexible pricing structures. This approach aims to protect margins without overcommitting to inventory.
In addition, brands are becoming more strategic in their decision-making. They are evaluating formulation costs, ingredient sourcing and long-term pricing sustainability more closely. Some are reformulating products or switching ingredients to offset rising production costs while maintaining product quality.
To meet this demand, HBM has expanded its capabilities to support lower MOQs, scalable production and more transparent cost structures. This reflects a broader shift in industry strategy, where flexibility and speed are increasingly valued over rigid cost efficiencies. The company also provides hands-on guidance to help brands balance unit cost, speed to market, and inventory risk.
This shift comes as product life cycles shorten and trends accelerate. Brands that rely on rigid, high-MOQ models are finding it more difficult to adapt, while those embracing flexibility are better positioned to launch faster, test more effectively and scale based on real demand.
For brands dealing with rising costs or slow inventory turnover, HBM offers tailored MOQ and pricing consultations. These sessions focus on reducing upfront investment, improving cash flow and aligning production with actual demand.
As cost pressures persist, one reality is clear: the lowest unit cost is no longer always the most effective strategy. Brands that prioritize flexibility and speed are better positioned to compete in a market shaped by rising production costs.
About HBM
HBM (Health & Beauty Manufacturing) is a manufacturing partner specializing in skincare, cosmetics and nutraceutical development. The company produces a range of health and beauty products, including custom skincare formulations, personal care products, gummies, and liquid nutraceuticals. HBM works with both emerging and established brands worldwide, delivering flexible and scalable manufacturing solutions aligned with evolving industry demands. For more information, visit
Contact:
Tel: 727-565-0797
Email: [email protected]
Web:
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