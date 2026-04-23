San Diego County Honors Quick Custom Intelligence For Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries, has been recognized by the County of San Diego with a prestigious Certificate of Recognition for Excellence Through Innovation.

The award, issued by the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's Office under Jordan Z. Marks, honors QCI for outstanding service, innovation, and contributions to the community.

Quick Custom Intelligence was recognized for its organizational excellence and continued advancement of cutting-edge technologies that support data-driven decision-making across the gaming and hospitality sectors.

These honors reflect QCI's ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and community impact. Through its powerful enterprise platform, QCI continues to help organizations unlock actionable insights, optimize operations, and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our entire team and our shared mission to innovate with purpose,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“We are proud to contribute to a thriving San Diego community while pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data and technology.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

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ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.