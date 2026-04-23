What UAE Parents Can Expect To Pay This Term: School Fees, Bus Charges, Refunds Explained

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents , a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

As schools across Dubai resume in-person classes after weeks of disruption, many parents are still unsure about what they are required to pay this term.

While several schools reopened for face-to-face learning on April 20, others continue with distance learning following prolonged disruption linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has now moved into an extended ceasefire phase.

This situation has left many families with pressing questions around tuition fees, transport charges and eligibility for refunds - especially after nearly seven weeks of interrupted classroom learning.

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Guidance from Dubai's education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) offers some clarity, but also makes clear that most payments remain mandatory, even during approved distance learning.

Here's what parents need to know to plan their finances this term.

If my child is still studying from home, am I required to pay the full school fees?

Yes. Schools delivering an approved distance learning programme are not required to reduce, discount, or waive any portion of tuition fees.

“Fees are payable in full” during distance learning.

As the Dubai's education regulator states:“Tuition fees remain payable for any period during which the service was available and delivered, including when the service is delivered through distance learning or any other alternative method deemed appropriate and approved by KHDA.”

No. Authorities have made it clear that choosing not to engage with remote learning does not justify withholding fees.

Any concerns must be raised through the school's complaints process, and“fees remain payable in full during the resolution of any such complaint".

The clarification falls under provisions covering“circumstances beyond the control of either party (parents or schools)”, including government-mandated closures that disrupt in-person learning, as seen recently following the Iranian attacks on the UAE.

Refunds apply only if the school does not provide education at all.

According to KHDA:“For any period during which the service was not provided, the school must compensate the parents.”

In such cases, schools must offer either a credit note, transfer to a sibling, or a full refund for the affected period.

Parents must submit a formal withdrawal request. The date on that request becomes the official withdrawal date, appears on the Withdrawal Certificate, and is used for all refund calculations.

This means timing is critical - delays in submitting the request can affect how much you are refunded.

Transport is typically charged as an annual service, not per day. However, some providers are adjusting fees due to changing usage patterns, in response to shifting take-up following the US–Israel–Iran conflict, which has now reached an extended ceasefire.

For example, School Transport Services (STS) has announced a 60 per cent reduction in April transport fees, while others like Woodlem Education are billing based on actual usage days during this transition period.

Yes, some school groups had earlier waived transport fees when distance learning was mandated. These were also discretionary decisions aimed at supporting families during disruptions, but they are not guaranteed under current policies.

The Indian High Group of Schools (IHS) had said it would not charge parents for any days when classes are mandated to shift to distance learning by regulatory authorities. A school representative described the move as part of the institution's commitment to supporting its community.

It varies widely. Some parents spend just a few hundred dirhams on uniforms and supplies, while others may spend up to Dh2,000 per child.

This is particularly relevant for Indian curriculum students who have recently started a new academic term and are back to in-person classes.

School uniforms often have to be purchased from designated suppliers specified by schools, where prices can carry a built-in mark-up.

Costs typically include uniforms, shoes, bags, grooming, and last-minute supplies - expenses that can add up quickly, especially for larger families.

Adding laptops, tablets, or other school-required devices can push the total significantly higher, often running into several thousand dirhams depending on specifications.

Refunds are calculated term-by-term based on the official withdrawal date:

Before the academic year starts: Full refund minus registration/re-registration fees (if withdrawn less than 60 days before start) Enrolled up to 2 weeks: One month's fee deducted Between 2 weeks and 1 month: Two months' fees deducted More than 1 month: Full term fees deducted

Understanding these timelines can help parents make more informed financial decisions.

Across Dubai, several schools say tuition fees remain payable in full, but they are willing to engage with families facing financial strain. Support measures being offered may include staggered payment plans, short-term deadline flexibility, and case-by-case discussions tailored to individual circumstances.

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