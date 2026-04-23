Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Back Sale To Paramount Skydance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday said shareholders approved its sale to Paramount Skydance, giving a green light to a hostile takeover bid valuing the combined company at $110 billion.

The agreement ends a lengthy takeover saga and creates an entertainment behemoth whose impact on a struggling media landscape -- and connections to President Donald Trump's White House -- will be closely scrutinized.

The merged entity will include CNN, CBS, HBO and Nickelodeon as well as some of Hollywood's most valuable franchises, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, the DC Universe, Mission Impossible and SpongeBob SquarePants.