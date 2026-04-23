Stallion Signature Homes And Quest Of The Keys Bring Free Character And Leadership Program To DFW Middle Schools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stallion Signature Homes and Quest of the Keys have partnered to bring an exciting character development curriculum to middle schools across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The program has already helped thousands of students develop personal growth, leadership skills, and purpose-driven thinking through this thrilling format.

Scotty Sanders, author of Quest of the Keys, stated, "This program empowers the next generation to discover their purpose, unlock their potential, and live with passion." Landry Miller, the President of Stallion Signature Homes, added,“Our team is proud to sponsor the Quest of the Keys (QK) character education program for all middle schools in the DFW area. We believe that investing in the next generation is vital, and we look forward to seeing the

impact this initiative will have. Scotty Sanders, the author and creator of QK, aligns with our company values of integrity and excellence.”

Through sponsorship from Stallion Signature Homes, schools will receive the books at no cost. The curriculum is also available digitally and may be downloaded and used as needed.

*School assemblies are available upon request.

To learn more about Quest of the Keys, visit QuestoftheKeys or Facebook/questofthekeys.

About Quest of the Keys

Quest of the Keys follows the journey of Decklen, a young man who leaves home in disgrace and narrowly escapes slavery and death in the Minca Silver Mines. Sworn to return for those he left behind, and joined by an unlikely companion, he sets out for the majestic realm of Leonesse. Before striking out on his new journey, Decklen receives assistance from the sage Octavius. Rather than swords and strategy, Decklen is presented with a locked golden cylinder containing an ancient scroll. Tasked with opening it, Decklen and his companion embark on an unexpected path of danger and discovery, searching for hidden keys that unlock the true secrets to success – and determine the fate of an entire kingdom.

Stallion Signature Homes

Stallion Signature Homes delivers exceptional custom homes throughout Lantana, Texas, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Known for quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and personalized service, the company brings each client's vision to life, whether it is a modern home, farmhouse, or traditional style. With an experienced team, Stallion Signature Homes works closely with homeowners through every step from floor plans to

final finishes, ensuring a smooth and efficient building process. Their commitment to detail, durability, and long-term value has made them a trusted custom home builder across North Texas. Find out more at

About Scotty Sanders

Scotty Sanders is an international leadership expert, professional speaker, and author of four books. His work focuses on helping individuals discover purpose, develop leadership skills, and achieve personal goals.