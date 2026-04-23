Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Georgia's Ambassador

During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of environment, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.