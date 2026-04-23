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Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Georgia's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Thursday with the Ambassador of Georgia to the State of Qatar Varlam Avaliani.
During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of environment, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
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