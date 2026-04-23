Audit Bureau Hold 2Nd Annual Auditors Forum

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AMMAN - The Audit Bureau organised the second edition of the Auditors Alliance Forum (AB Auditors Alliance II) on Thursday, themed "Towards a More Effective and Secure Digital Audit", marking its 74th anniversary.

The forum was held as part of the Audit Bureau's ongoing commitment to enhancing professional competencies and keeping pace with the latest advancements in auditing and oversight, particularly in the areas of digital transformation and automation.

During the forum, a series of specialised lectures focused on the use of technology in auditing, cyber security, forensic auditing, big data, and the application of artificial intelligence in audit practices, according to a statement from the Audit Bureau.

The President of the Audit Bureau, Radhi Al Hamadeen, noted that this second edition of the forum continues the objectives set by the inaugural event, which was titled "Empowering Auditors".

The first forum aimed to develop the knowledge and skills of the Bureau's auditors in alignment with modern auditing technologies.

He explained that the decision to focus on digital auditing was made in order to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across public sector institutions and all other entities subject to auditing.

The forum also aims to encourage the public sector to pursue professional certifications, particularly those related to auditing computerised systems.

Al Hamadeen underscored that the importance of a robust and secure digital audit lies in driving a "profound" shift in vision, methodology, and practice.

This transformation seeks to establish a modern audit model that is better equipped for analysis and forecasting, while also being more efficient in identifying and managing risks.

He added that this shift would have a broader impact, providing actionable recommendations and integrating more deeply with the concepts of governance, risk management, compliance and cybersecurity.

The president emphasised that the Bureau views technology and digital solutions as a "stable" strategic option and a "key" pillar in shaping the future of audit practices.

These developments are expected to elevate the quality of audit performance, enhance its effectiveness, and increase its contribution to safeguarding public funds while serving the state and society.

Al Hamadeen also highlighted that the Audit Bureau had made an effort to include a range of local and international institutions and organisations with expertise in the field. Several remote participants from outside the Kingdom contributed to the forum's discussions.

The event was attended by a group of students from Jordanian universities, in keeping with the Audit Bureau's policy of fostering openness towards society, institutions, and academia. It also saw the participation of staff members from audit and internal control units of audited entities, the statement added.