Art Basel's Basel Exclusive Will See Galleries Withhold Works From Previews

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel's New Basel Exclusive Plan Puts Pressure on Collectors to Show Up in Person

With its Swiss fair only two months away, Art Basel is testing a simple proposition: some works should not be fully visible online. The organization is introducing Basel Exclusive for the June edition in Basel, asking galleries in the main Galleries sector to withhold at least one work - and potentially as much as an entire booth - from the PDF previews they send to clients before the fair.

The initiative is meant to push collectors back toward the Messeplatz and reinforce what Art Basel describes as one of its core strengths: discovery through direct viewing. In practice, that means certain works will only be revealed on site, where they will be identified on printed and digital floor plans and marked with plaques in the booths.

The response has been strong. At the time of publication, 170 of 232 exhibitors had signed on, just under 75 percent of the fair's main-section participants. The list includes major galleries such as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner, alongside blue-chip dealers including Gladstone, Lehmann Maupin, Lisson, Matthew Marks, Paula Cooper, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube. Secondary-market specialists including Galerie 1900-2000, Helly Nahmad, Landau, Mayoral, Pace Di Donna Schrader, and Van de Weghe are also taking part.

Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel's chief artistic officer and global director of fairs, described Basel Exclusive as a gallery-led process developed through months of conversations with exhibitors. The fair began formalizing the idea during Art Basel Hong Kong last month, and exhibitors were officially invited to participate last week. Participation remains optional.

“We all recognize the fact that we live in a digital world that is very much driven by the distribution of images and of artworks' images,” de Bellis said.“But at the same time, we also know the importance of seeing things in person, and that's true for all the different constituencies of our industry. And therefore, we wanted to make a point altogether about this.”

He added,“It's great to remind people that if they don't come [to Basel], they won't see certain things in person.”

The move follows Art Basel Paris's Avant Première, an invite-only early-access program introduced last fall. Together, the two initiatives reflect a broader effort to tailor each fair to its local market. Paris has become the company's strongest draw, while Basel has faced a harder task in attracting top collectors, especially Americans, to Switzerland. Basel Exclusive appears designed to address that imbalance by making in-person attendance part of the reward.

Art Basel says the works selected for the program should carry particular importance within each gallery's presentation. The fair is running June 18–21, with VIP preview days on June 16–17.