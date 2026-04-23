New Urine Test Could Predict Response To Bladder Cancer Treatment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers have developed a urine test that can screen for tumor DNA and detect whether a patient has residual bladder cancer after they have undergone surgery to remove the tumor. This test may also detect whether immunotherapy treatment administered after surgery has been effective or residual bladder cancer remains.

As more forms of immunotherapy are developed by companies like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) that are indicated for...

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