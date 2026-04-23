OCA President Meets Several Officials In China

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, also the President of Qatar Olympic Committee, has met with Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Hainan Provincial Committee Feng Fei; Governor of Hainan Province Liu Xiaoming; and Secretary of the CPC for Sanya Municipal Committee Wang Qiyang.

During the meeting, they discussed the existing cooperation between the OCA, the Qatar Olympic Committee, and the People's Republic of China in the field of sports, and discussed ways to further develop it to serve the Asian Olympic Movement. They also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the pivotal role played by the People's Republic of China in supporting Asian sports.