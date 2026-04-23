Making Sustainability REAL Through Smarter Packaging

MENAFN - 3BL) By William Dominici Director, PCSD Strategy Lenovo

Lenovo's R.E.A.L. framework for sustainability, Responsible Design, Ethical Materials, Accountable Models, and Lifecycle Intelligence, defines a more holistic approach to circularity. As a global technology company, Lenovo applies this framework across products, services, and operations. That commitment extends to something every customer touches, but which is often overlooked: packaging.

Packaging is a constant across the product experience. By applying R.E.A.L. principles to packaging design, material selection, and logistics, Lenovo has reduced material use, increased renewable and recycled content, and helped support customers' own sustainability priorities for key product lines while still meeting packaging's core purpose: protecting products and preserving quality.

Responsible Design in Action

Lenovo has made meaningful progress in reducing packaging size, weight, and complexity in its device portfolio. Global packaging specifications establish minimum environmental standards, with compliance required through Lenovo's Supplier Code of Conduct. These standards have helped reduce excess size and layers, decrease plastic use, expand bulk and reusable packaging solutions, and accelerate the adoption of certified materials.

Lenovo has shown that even small design changes can deliver measurable results. For example, packaging redesign eliminated 54 tonnes of plastic tape from ThinkPad packaging annually. The company has also pursued product weight and volume reductions wherever possible, demonstrating how incremental improvements can scale into significant impact. In logistics, rack integration solutions for pre-installed servers have reduced cardboard use by 105 pounds per rack.

Ethical Materials at Scale

When possible, Lenovo has transitioned away from plastic and styrofoam by adopting bio-based materials such as bamboo and sugarcane, both rapidly renewable resources. Plastic-free packaging has been implemented across all ThinkPad series and select smartphones through bamboo fiber technology, self-locking boxes, and related material innovations. This approach has also expanded to Moto G Plus products.

Recycled and recovered materials are also playing a growing role. Lenovo launched the industry's first packaging cushion containing ocean-bound plastic (OBP), made with 30% OBP and 70% other recycled plastics, in ThinkPad L14 packaging. That innovation has since expanded. In FY 2023/24, OBP was scaled into thermoformed cushions and system bags for select desktop, AIO, consumer notebook, and server products, with an estimated 165 metric tons of OBP used annually.

Across the portfolio, Lenovo reached 90% recycled content by weight in PC product plastic packaging, excluding tablets, accessories, and monitors. Smartphone packaging now uses 60% recycled materials, 50% less single-use plastic, and has received a 10% reduction in size and volume.

Accountable Models and Lifecycle Intelligence

Lenovo's bulk packaging services improve pallet utilization, reduce waste, and lower transit-related impacts, while dedicated shipping solutions help reduce the carbon footprint of IT deployments. These efforts complement Lenovo's material innovations by addressing sustainability across the broader packaging lifecycle.

As part of its most recent generation of sustainability goals, Lenovo also eliminated 100,000 kilometers of single-use plastic packaging tape, expanded cushions containing 30% OBP into 1U servers, and identified five additional products now using 100% renewable bio-based packaging.

By making sustainability REAL in packaging, Lenovo demonstrates that circular design, ethical materials, and accountable execution can scale in practical ways, delivering progress customers can see before they even power on their device.

Learn more about Lenovo's product sustainability goals and achievements in the latest ESG Report.