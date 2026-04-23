Countering A Transnational Criminal Network Fueling America's Illicit Fentanyl Crisis

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is deploying targeted economic sanctions to disrupt a sophisticated transnational criminal network fueling America's illicit fentanyl crisis. This network spans India, Guatemala, and Mexico and supplies precursor chemicals to Mexico-based Foreign Terrorist Organization, the Sinaloa Cartel. The Sinaloa cartel poses an extraordinary threat not only to the United States, but to the stability and security of the entire region.

By targeting the entire supply chain-from chemical suppliers in Asia to logistics brokers in Central America to cartel-affiliated networks in Mexico-the Trump Administration is disrupting networks that destabilize governance throughout our hemisphere while threatening American security.

The Trump Administration is committed to making America safe again and will use all tools necessary to protect American lives, disrupt transnational criminal organizations, and deny these dangerous networks access to the resources they need to operate.

Today's action is being taken pursuant Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the international proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production, and E.O. 13224, which targets terrorists and their supporters. This action also implements E.O. 14367, which designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as Weapons of Mass Destruction. For more information, see Treasury's Press Release.