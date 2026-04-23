Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Releases 2025 ESG Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report Outlines Progress Across Affordable Housing, Environmental Stewardship and Community Investment

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TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC) (“Flagship” or the“REIT”) today released its sixth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting progress across affordable housing, environmental stewardship, community investment and corporate governance.

The 2025 ESG Report outlines Flagship's continued investment in practical initiatives designed to support a more affordable, sustainable and community-focused living experience for residents across its manufactured housing communities. The 2025 ESG Report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) and also considers the SASB Real Estate (IF-RE) framework.

Highlights from the year include continued investment in resource efficiency and community infrastructure, including portfolio-wide water and sewer sub-metering, contributing to an estimated 25% to 35% reduction in water consumption, and the installation of more than 4,000 solar lights. The report also underscores Flagship's continued focus on affordable homeownership and energy-efficient housing solutions across its communities.

“In 2025, we focused on practical initiatives to enhance the living experience for our residents,” said Kurt Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Safety initiatives, sub-metering and solar lighting help support stronger, more sustainable communities both now and over the long term.”

The report also highlights Flagship's continued focus on affordable homeownership. Many of the REIT's manufacturing partners use energy-efficient building methods and technologies that help deliver homes capable of achieving estimated energy savings of approximately 20% to 30% compared with conventionally constructed homes.

Earlier this month, Flagship was named the winner of the Manufactured Housing Institute's 2026 Manufactured Home Community Operator of the Year award, marking its second consecutive Operator of the Year award and third national Community Operator of the Year recognition from MHI.

The full 2025 ESG Report is available on Flagship's website at this link.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390