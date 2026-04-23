April, The Flavours Of Paradise In La Paz, Baja California Sur.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) La Paz, B.C.S., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you travel“south of the border,” a definite experience you should taste is the Baja Sur cuisine and drinks, a unique blend described by the expressions“from sea to table” and“ranch to table”.

A mix of flavours, colours, aromas, and textures resulted from the melting process of cultures and communities. Another real example of Baja Sur's gastronomy.

The same path is for the spirits. Wonderful, mystical liquids that represent the uniqueness of a sea–desert community.

A Bite of Paradise: La Paz-Style Fish Tacos.

There is no doubt that“the way to someone's heart is through their stomach.” Once you arrive in this magnificent community, plan your first meal – from sea to table – and try La Paz-style fish tacos.

Depending on the restaurant, chef, or cook, it is a delicious blend of fish fillet, lemon, hot sauce, white and red onions, red pepper, tomatoes, mayonnaise, salt, coriander, even catsup, and maize or flour tortillas. All these ingredients, plus a“secret recipe”.

In Downtown La Paz, BCS, you can visit a number of traditional restaurants to fall in love with tacos, an emblem of the city.

Beef Machaca Burritos

Another exquisite option, now from ranch to table, is the Beef Machaca Burritos.

This dish combines shredded dried beef, Asadero cheese, garlic, onion, tomatoes, avocado, fried beans, fresh cheese, salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, and flour tortillas. Many restaurants serve it with eggs for breakfast. The best way to start your day!

There are many other culinary proposals, both traditional and new, that you should try this Spring in La Paz, BCS, such as:



Stingray Machaca

Chocolate Clams

Baja Sur Tamales

Farmed Totoaba and Pacific Snapper (steam, fry, ceviche or aguachile) Cultivated Oysters.

Spirits for your heart and soul: Damiana Liquor

This community also has a long history of traditional beverages that reflect its cultural and culinary heritage. These beverages are a blend of desert and sea products, drawing on ancient knowledge from Indigenous peoples, Spaniards, Mexicans,“Bajeños” and“Paceños”. Here are some you should sip on your next trip to La Paz, BCS.

One of the most emblematic spirits made from a native plant of the Baja Peninsula is Damiana Liquor. It is a blend of Damiana dry leaves, cane liquor, water, sugar, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel.

The story goes that the Guaycura Indigenous group discovered the plant and its many uses. That knowledge is part of today's Damiana Spirit, an emblem of La Paz and of Baja Sur as a whole.

Beer Lovers

In the same way, Baja Sur has a vibrant history and an astonishing passion for craft beer. And why not? Cold beer is the perfect companion in this weather and ecosystem, and it's also inseparable from a fish taco.

Using mainly 4 elements: barley, water, hops and yeast, every brewery in La Paz and Baja Sur develops its own taste and flavour. A unique brand in the community.

Today, Baja Brewing Company is an iconic one, with a donkey as a mascot and long history in the Baja Peninsula. But you can try more craft beers by Pinshi Paceña Brewing, Revu Brewery, Bermejo Brewing, Black Marlin Brewing, and Pacific Brew Taproom, among others.

Ready to travel? Ready to eat? Organize your Spring journey around the culinary offerings of La Paz, BCS.

Plan Your Trip

Visit the websites of La Paz, B.C.S., for information and details: .

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Mauricio Reyna,...

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CONTACT: Mauricio Reyna Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz +52 1 55 2314 3014...