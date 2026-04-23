Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Trade, Women's Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 23 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday raised concerns over US-India trade negotiations and pushed for greater political representation for women.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute's“New India Conference”, Chaturvedi criticised the manner in which tariff discussions have been handled, particularly in the context of recent US measures.

“We were negotiating on a tariff, which was imposed on us... and came to 18 per cent,” Chaturvedi said, referring to ongoing trade talks between the two countries.

She questioned the basis of ambitious bilateral trade targets, asking,“$500 billion... where would it come from?” and warned that such projections have raised concerns among Indian farmers and dairy producers.

Chaturvedi also flagged India's energy security concerns, especially in the context of external pressure on oil imports.“That is our autonomic decision, and that is something that we should be deciding... in terms of the energy security needs back home,” she said.

She stressed that India has historically approached partnerships with consistency and reliability.“We have invested in this relationship, looking at the United States of America as a reliable ally... The continuity should remain,” Chaturvedi said.

At the same time, she cautioned against public pressure in diplomacy.“Not throwing tantrums at us, not telling us what to do, actually understanding our challenges,” she said, outlining expectations from Washington.

Beyond trade, Chaturvedi focused on domestic political reform, particularly women's representation in India's Parliament. She said that despite women comprising nearly half the population, representation remains limited.

“50 per cent of India's voters and population is that of women... but in terms of representation, we have barely managed to reach up to 13 per cent, 14 per cent,” she said.

Referring to the long-pending women's reservation issue, Chaturvedi said,“This is a fight which has been going on the past three decades for representation.”

She expressed concern over delays in implementing the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, arguing that linking it to broader structural changes could slow progress.

“Let's open the doors for women in the existing structure as it exists in the parliament,” she said.

Chaturvedi said expanding representation is essential for strengthening democratic institutions.

“I stand for the women of the country that they need to be represented,” she said.

She also pointed to India's global role in advancing equity, citing initiatives such as vaccine distribution and advocacy at the World Trade Organization.“India was at the forefront of fighting... to make it more accessible,” she said.

Highlighting the broader policy vision, she added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised“a new paradigm, which is about women-led development”.

On India-US cooperation, Chaturvedi said both sides continue to explore areas of convergence but noted that“problematic comments” can derail progress.

The conference brought together policymakers and experts to examine India's evolving global role and its partnership with the United States at a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics.