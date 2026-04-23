Catheter Precision To Attend And Share New Clinical Data At The 47Th Annual Heart Rhythm Society Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIVO System to be featured in educational sessions at HRS

Accepted manuscripts for LockeT and VIVO are now published and available online

FORT MILL, S.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 47th annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting. The HRS meeting will take place from April 24th to the 27th in Chicago, Illinois.

HRS announced that the 47th conference will bring together more than 10,000 professionals worldwide for a global exchange of science and innovation advancing electrophysiology (EP). Designed by and for heart rhythm professionals, the meeting features almost 2,000 sessions, posters, roundtables, and hands-on experiences highlighting the latest breakthroughs in arrhythmia care.

Heart Rhythm 2026 received the highest number of abstract submissions in its history, including a fourfold increase in late-breaking science over the past decade, a testament to the rapid growth in the EP field. The meeting continues to serve as a premier forum where practice-changing research is unveiled, sparking the most important conversations and fueling unprecedented scientific advancement across the field.

New Data Presented at the Heart Rhythm Society Meeting

One abstract on Catheter Precision's VIVO system was accepted and the data will be presented in a poster format on Friday, April 24. In addition, Professor Tarvinder Dhanjal was invited to speak during a core session on the VIVO system on Saturday, April 25.



Friday April 24, 2026 – Ventricular arrythmia localization using implanted cardioverter defibrillator intracardiac electrogram recordings



This study is novel and the first to demonstrate feasibility of using intra-cardiac electrodes rather than a surface 12-lead ECG to accurately identify ventricular tachycardia (VT)

While more research is being conducted, this feasibility indicated VIVO may provide patients with safer VT diagnosis and allow treatment for a currently difficult to treat patient population



Saturday, April 25, 2026 – Leveraging recorded CIED and EKG data in creating integrated models for accurate localization of arrythmias with real time 3D mapping This session will highlight VIVO's benefits for improved workflow and accurate localization to improve the identification of areas of interest for ventricular ablation procedures

New Publications for Both LockeT and VIVO are Available Online

Recently, Catheter Precision announced the acceptance of two publications, one for LockeT and one for VIVO, in leading electrophysiology journals.

New data demonstrating the benefits of LockeT in large-bore electrophysiology procedures was accepted by the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. This study, found here, included 139 patients and concluded that LockeT demonstrated high procedural success, rapid hemostasis, early ambulation, and low complication rates for venous closure following EP procedures requiring large-bore venous access (LBVA). These findings support LockeT as a feasible and effective venous closure strategy in contemporary EP practice.

A new VIVO study was accepted by leading European journal, EP Europace. This study included 31 patients and mapped 48 VTs with VIVO and standard of care electroanatomical mapping systems to determine accuracy. The study concluded that VIVO can accurately predict the arrhythmogenic substrate for scar-dependent VT and incorporation of VIVO mapping to conventional VT ablation workflows improves procedural efficiency.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said,“Having an abstract accepted at any conference is an accomplishment. Somewhere around 50% of abstracts are accepted and knowing that this is the largest submission of ground-breaking data ever at HRS means that the research and products resonate with the abstract committee. Further, to have one of our VIVO users be asked to present a session highlights the excitement around not just the product, but the benefits that VIVO brings to patients, hospitals and physicians. We anticipate HRS 2026 to be a symposium where we not only demonstrate our products to new and existing customers, but where we can share new and exciting research, like the new peer reviewed publications, that validate our products to the EP community.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVOTM (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“may,”“might,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“depends,”“expect,”“expand,”“forecast,”“intend,”“predict,”“plan,”“rely,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipation HRS 2026 will be a symposium where we not only demonstrate our products to new and existing customers, but where we can share new and exciting research, like the new peer-reviewed publications, that validate our products to the EP community. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

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