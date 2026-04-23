J&K: IGP Kashmir Chairs Meet On Amarnath Yatra, Darbar Move Preparedness​

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, on Thursday, chaired a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Forces for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and the annual Darbar Move preparedness.​

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General of Police at the Police Control Room Kashmir in Srinagar today. The meeting was held to strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, along with preparedness for the annual Darbar Move of offices.​

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Border Security Force Frontier Headquarters, Inspector General Central Reserve Police Force and all Range Deputy Inspectors General of Kashmir Zone, Deputy Inspectors General of Central Reserve Police Force South/North/SKOR, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Traffic Kashmir, Criminal Investigation Department Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, India Reserve Police Kashmir, Senior Superintendents of Police of Kashmir Zone, including Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Awantipora, Bandipora, Senior Superintendent of Police Security Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Railways Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Additional Police Control Room Kashmir, Colonel General Staff (Intelligence and Security) 15 Corps and other officers/representatives of Police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Civil Secretariat.

Addressing the officers, Inspector General of Police Kashmir highlighted the need for meticulous advance planning, with particular emphasis on logistical coordination, route security and robust emergency response mechanisms.​

Stressing the importance of inter-agency synergy, V.K. Birdi directed officers to formulate integrated and coordinated plans in close collaboration with Central Armed Police Forces and other stakeholders.​

A comprehensive review of the preparedness framework was undertaken, focusing on effective coordination among all stakeholders and the importance of clear communication channels.​

V.K. Birdi emphasised strengthening joint operational mechanisms and ensuring that all agencies remain aligned and prepared to respond promptly to any emerging situation.​

Inspector General of Police Kashmir also reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming Darbar Move and instructed officers to ensure all arrangements are in place for the annual relocation of offices, focusing specifically on security measures, traffic regulation and the seamless transit of personnel and official records.​

J&K Police reaffirms its steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety, security and well-being of all pilgrims and the general public, and to facilitating a peaceful and incident-free conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, as well as the smooth and secure execution of the Darbar Move.​