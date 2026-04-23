Rentomojo Reports Rising Demand For TV Rentals Across Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad: ₹60,000 Smart Tvs Losing To ₹700/Month Rentals In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 23, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a significant increase in demand for TV rentals in Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, as urban households reassess the cost of ownership, with smart televisions priced between ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 increasingly being compared against rental plans starting at approximately ₹700 per month.

Across major Indian cities, televisions are increasingly being evaluated as usage-based appliances rather than long-term purchases. In high-mobility urban environments such as Delhi NCR, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, consumers are aligning purchase decisions with duration of stay and total cost of ownership.







In addition to upfront costs, ownership involves installation, depreciation, servicing, and resale challenges over time. For households that relocate frequently or upgrade devices within short cycles, these factors reduce the financial efficiency of purchasing televisions outright.

Rental models provide an alternative by converting upfront expenditure into predictable monthly payments. This enables users to access televisions without committing significant capital, while maintaining flexibility to upgrade or return products based on changing needs.

Additionally, bundled services, upgrade options, and minimal upfront commitments are further accelerating adoption among younger, digitally native, and highly mobile urban consumers.

Search behavior reflects this shift, with increasing consumer focus on rental pricing, tenure options, and service quality across Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad. This indicates growing awareness of rental as a viable alternative to ownership in the home entertainment category.

Seasonal demand continues to act as a supporting driver. Events such as major sports tournaments and streaming releases contribute to short-term spikes in demand for larger screens and upgraded home entertainment setups. In these scenarios, renting provides a practical solution without long-term ownership commitment.

"The way consumers access entertainment at home is evolving," said a Rentomojo spokesperson. "Televisions are increasingly being evaluated based on usage duration and total cost, rather than being treated as permanent household assets."

Delivery speed and setup convenience are also influencing adoption. Rental platforms typically offer doorstep delivery and installation within a few days, enabling users to activate home entertainment setups quickly.

Flexibility in tenure remains a key factor. Rental models allow users to align product usage with their stay duration, particularly in cities with high relocation frequency.

Cost predictability further strengthens the appeal of rental solutions. Ownership exposes users to variable expenses such as repairs and maintenance, while rental models provide consistent monthly costs, improving budgeting and reducing financial uncertainty.

Competitive evaluation is also becoming more prominent, with consumers comparing providers across pricing, service quality, maintenance coverage, and flexibility. This reflects increasing maturity in the appliance rental segment.

Beyond individual households, TV rentals are also gaining traction among landlords, co-living operators, and property managers furnishing rental properties. Renting enables faster setup of entertainment-ready homes without significant capital investment.

Rentomojo's TV rental service includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model with a refundable security deposit and flexible tenure options.

The growth in TV rentals across Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption across urban India. As consumers continue to evaluate total cost of ownership alongside flexibility and convenience, rental models are becoming an increasingly central component of home setup decisions.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term households, the increasing adoption of TV rentals highlights a transition toward models that prioritize adaptability, predictable costs, and alignment with modern urban lifestyles. To learn more visit:

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:

Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

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Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068

CONTACT: Pratik Vyas