Driven Brands Shareholder Alert: Claimsfiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - DRVN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: DRVN) (“Driven” or the“Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between May 3, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

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Driven investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Driven and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had identified at least seven different categories of“material errors” in the Company's consolidated financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, as well as in quarterly periods in 2025, and that“such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement” and as a result, the Company would delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2025 and need to restate its financials for fiscal years 2023, 2024, and the first three quarters of 2025.

On this news, the price of Driven Brands' shares fell nearly 40%, from a close of $16.61

on February 24, 2026, to open at $9.99 on February 25, 2026.

The case is City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00283.

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