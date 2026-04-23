MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raddish Kids is the Mother's Day gift that creates shared accomplishment, meaningful connection and lasting memories

NEW YORK CITY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Experiential Gifts Like Cooking Together Trending in 2026

Raddish Kids is the Mother's Day gift that creates shared accomplishment, meaningful connection and lasting memories

Key facts of this press release:



For Mother's Day on May 10, gift mom quality time with kids and family with the original cooking subscription box Raddish Kids

YouGov research revealed 61 percent of American moms say they would like to spend Mother's Day with their kids

The National Retail Federation reported more than four in ten consumers (42 percent) look for gifts that create lasting memories Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cuisine) and baking kits

NEW YORK CITY, April 23, 2026 – As families search for meaningful Mother's Day gift ideas, more are gifting experiences for mom over traditional presents, reflecting what moms say they want most – quality time with their children. Raddish Kid, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, invites families to put down the screens and gift meaningful, shared experiences this Mother's Day (May 10).

According to YouGov, moms want quality time with their children. Six in ten American mothers (61 percent) say they would like to spend Mother's Day with their kids. The National Retail Federation reported gifts of experience continuing to be popular post-pandemic, with 36 percent of men planning to gift experiences last year. The survey further found that more than four in ten consumers (42 percent) say they want to find gifts that create lasting memories.

This growing trend signals a broader cultural shift: Mother's Day is increasingly about shared experiences and meaningful time together than traditional flowers and gifts.

The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported in 2025 that the average U.S. child age 8 – 18 spends 7.5 hours daily watching or using screens; Raddish Kids offers a way for families to reconnect with undivided attention and quality time together. Raddish Kids' cooking and baking subscription boxes turn everyday routines into shared moments-creating connection, confidence, and lasting memories. Each kit also includes Table Talk cards designed to spark real conversations at the dinner table, turning dinner time back into family time.

“In a culture filled with distractions, Raddish Kids offers something increasingly rare and what moms (myself included) want most – undivided attention and a sense of real family togetherness,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids.“Connection goes well beyond the kitchen as, with the included Table Talk cards, families can enjoy the chance to actually talk to their kids around the dinner table that might otherwise be lost to screen time.”

Raddish Kids is built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits for May across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for mom and the whole family:



Cooking (Flavor Lab): Explore the science of taste, from pH scale taste tests to preparing savory pasta and more.

Baking (Spanish Sweets): Journey into traditional desserts from Spain from caramel custard to sweet cinnamon churros. Global Cuisine (Aussie Eats): Serve up favorites from down under including meat pies and classic pavlova, while creating art inspired by native Aborigines.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids as a gift for the moms in your life this Mother's Day, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six month and 12 month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?



Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?



Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

What should I buy for Mother's Day?



Raddish Kids cooking subscription boxes – starting at $22 per month – are among the most-recommended experiential Mother's Day gifts for families with kids ages 4 – 14+

Many mothers say the most meaningful Mother's Day gifts are experiences that allow them to spend time with their families

According to YouGov, six in ten American mothers (61 percent) say they would like to spend Mother's Day with their kids

The National Retail Federation reported more than four in ten consumers (42 percent) say they want to find a gift that creates a special memory

Raddish Kids' cooking and baking subscription boxes are among the best Mother's Day gifts because it focuses on quality time with mom Raddish Kids' own customer research shows that eight in ten gift recipients say they would pass the gift along - recommending Raddish Kids to a friend or family member after experiencing it themselves

How can kids learn to cook at home?



Kids can learn to cook at home by starting with simple recipes and gradually building skills like measuring, mixing, and following instructions

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids provide step-by-step illustrated recipes, kid-friendly tools, and guided activities that help children practice real cooking techniques Kids build confidence and independence in the kitchen while learning alongside their families

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?



Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?



Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

CONTACT: Adam Belmont...