GNSS Chip Market Size To Hit USD 18.80 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. GNSS chip market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 3.53 billion. Growth is fueled by rising adoption in aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors, along with increasing demand for precise positioning in logistics, drones, and autonomous vehicles. Austin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNSS Chip Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The GNSS Chip Market Size was valued at USD 8.40 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.39% during 2026–2035.” Rising Investment in Ultra-Low Power GNSS Chips to Boost Market Expansion Globally The market for GNSS chips is expanding quickly because to developments in ultra-low power chip technologies, which produce effective positioning solutions for wearables, the Internet of Things, and other battery-sensitive devices. The diversity of GNSS applications in consumer electronics and smart devices is increasing thanks to innovations that reduce GNSS power consumption while maintaining excellent accuracy. Additionally, the growing need for compact form factors, real-time tracking, and always-on connectivity speeds up adoption. Funding support for fledgling semiconductor companies fosters innovation by facilitating product development and bolstering the global GNSS ecosystem. Get a Sample Report of GNSS Chip Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm

Broadcom Inc

MediaTek Inc.

STMicroelectronics

u-blox

Skyworks Solutions

Sony Group Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Telit Cinterion

Unicore Communications

Navika Electronics

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Hemisphere GNSS

Septentrio

Topcon Corporation Trimble Inc. GNSS Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.40 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.80 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.39% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Dual-band, Single-band, Multi-frequency, Integrated and Standalone)

. By End Use (Personal Navigation, Fleet Management, Location-Based Services, Military and Surveying)

. By Technology (Global Navigation Satellite System, Global Positioning System, Galileo, Compass and QZSS)

. By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications and Agriculture)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The dual-band segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the GNSS chip market with a share of 43.80% throughout the forecast period, driven by its superior positioning accuracy, enhanced signal reliability, and ability to mitigate interference in complex environments.

By End-user

The personal navigation segment is expected to dominate the GNSS chip market holding a share of 31.60% in 2025 driven by the usage of a personal navigation in smartphones, wearables and consumer devices globally. The fleet management segment is predicted to grow at a faster pace, with an expected share of 24.88% by 2035, primarily due to increasing demand for vehicle tracking, route optimization, and logistics efficiency solutions globally.

By Technology

The global navigation satellite system segment dominates the GNSS chip market holding a share of 42.80% in 2025 due to its multi-constellation capability. The global positioning system segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, with an expected share of 34.90% by 2035, driven by continuous technological upgrades, and improved signal performance globally.

By Application

The GNSS chip market by automotive segment is anticipated to remain the largest market, holding a share of 29.40% in 2025 and is also growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period fueled by mounting integration of GNSS chips in connected automobiles, as well as advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) technologies.

Regional Insights:

North America is emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions in the GNSS chip market, due to growing adoption of advanced navigation technologies across various industries, such as automotive, and defense and aerospace across the region.

The Asia Pacific GNSS chip market is driven by two factors, which are rapidly increasing consumer electronics manufacturing in the region resulting in high smartphone penetration along with robust demand for connected devices.

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Recent Developments:



In November 2024, u-blox launched the UBX-M10150-CC GNSS chip, designed for wearable applications such as smartwatches and fitness devices. The chip features ultra-low power consumption (~10 mW), high positioning accuracy, and an ultra-compact form factor, enabling longer battery life and sleeker device designs. In August 2025, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 and W5 Gen 2 wearable platforms featuring enhanced GNSS accuracy with AI-based positioning and satellite (NB-NTN) support. The platform improves location tracking by up to 50% while enabling low-power, high-precision navigation in compact wearable devices.

Exclusive Sections of the GNSS Chip Market Report (The USPs):



CHIP ARCHITECTURE & MULTI-CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand product capabilities through insights on chip types (single, dual, multi-frequency), multi-constellation support, SoC vs. discrete architectures, and integration with RF and baseband systems.

POSITIONING ACCURACY & HIGH-PRECISION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate navigation efficiency through positioning accuracy levels, time-to-first-fix performance, signal sensitivity, multi-path mitigation, and real-time kinematic (RTK) capabilities.

RF SIGNAL PROCESSING & INTERFERENCE RESILIENCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess signal quality through RF sensitivity, frequency band support, interference and jamming resistance, SNR optimization, and multi-channel satellite tracking performance.

POWER EFFICIENCY & LOW-ENERGY DESIGN INSIGHTS – helps you identify optimization opportunities through power consumption per cycle, low-power modes for IoT devices, battery life impact, and trade-offs between accuracy and energy efficiency. MINIATURIZATION & EMBEDDED SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you uncover growth potential through compact chipset design, integration into mobile, wearable, and IoT devices, and advancements in energy-efficient and thermally optimized GNSS solutions.

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