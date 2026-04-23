Arunachal: Army's Spearhead Division Leads Cleanliness Drive In Frontier Valleys​

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar/Aizawl, April 23 (IANS) The Army's Spearhead Division of Spear Corps conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive across the Siyom, Subansiri and Siyang valleys in Arunachal Pradesh as part of its civic outreach initiatives.​

Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the effort underscores the Army's continued commitment to environmental conservation and the well-being of communities in remote frontier regions.​

He said that the initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, reflecting a shared sense of responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness and preserving the natural beauty of the region.​

Guided by the theme“Clean Surroundings, Strong Communities”, the drive emphasised the importance of clean public spaces in promoting health, hygiene and civic pride, Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.​

The programme was complemented by awareness interactions encouraging residents to adopt sustainable practices and contribute actively towards a cleaner and healthier environment.​

The spokesman said that the initiative highlighted that cleanliness is not only essential for public well-being but also a collective duty that strengthens community spirit and social harmony.​

The drive was well appreciated by the local community and further reinforced the bond between the Army and the people.​

It reflected the Indian Army's continued commitment not only to safeguarding the nation's borders, but also to supporting constructive social initiatives that contribute to the welfare and holistic development of remote border areas, the official said.​

In Mizoram, in a commendable initiative to promote inclusivity and social engagement, Assam Rifles facilitated an interaction between specially abled students of Shalom Special School in the state.​

Serchhip district and the state Governor, Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retired) interacted with the specially abled students at Lok Bhavan, Aizawl on Thursday.​

Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said that the interaction was held as part of an Educational Tour facilitated by Assam Rifles for 18 students and five teachers from Serchhip district.​

During the interaction, the Governor engaged with the students, appreciating their enthusiasm and encouraging them to pursue their aspirations with confidence.​

The event concluded on a positive note, leaving a lasting impression on the students and reinforcing efforts towards their welfare and overall development.​

Assam Rifles remains committed to strengthening civil-military relations and contributing to the development of society in the region, the defence spokesman pointed out.​