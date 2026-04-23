Rajasthan: Rs 5.5 Lakh Gold Bangle Recovered In Ajmer​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) In a remarkable display of precision and persistence, Ajmer Police turned a distress call into a success story by tracing a missing gold bangle worth Rs 5.5 lakh within hours using an extensive CCTV network and sharp investigative work.​

In Ajmer, the police have set a remarkable example of honesty and swift action by recovering a gold bangle worth Rs 5.5 lakh within just a few hours, using an extensive network of nearly 250 CCTV cameras.​

The incident took place on April 20, when Pushkar resident Lisa Parasara was travelling from Ganj Tiraha towards Fawwara Circle.​

During the journey, she stopped her scooter to take a phone call. In that brief moment, while removing her gloves, her gold bangle, about 3 tolas in weight, slipped off unnoticed. It was not until she reached home that she realised the loss.​

Shocked and distressed, she fainted and had to be rushed to a hospital in Vaishali Nagar.​

Meanwhile, her family alerted the police. What followed was a race against time.​

At the Abhay Command and Control Centre, Constable Ramnivas Kadwa took charge. Carefully scanning footage from Ganj Tiraha to Fawwara Circle, he spotted a crucial clue, a youth picking up the fallen bangle on a scooter without a number plate.​ But identifying him was not easy.​

Constable Ramnivas meticulously tracked the suspect's route, analysing footage from nearly 200 to 250 cameras. Step by step, frame by frame, he followed the trail until finally identifying the individual and reaching his residence.​

The result was that the precious gold bangle was recovered safely and returned to its rightful owner.​

An emotional Lisa Parasara expressed her gratitude to the police team.

Recognising this exceptional effort, Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala awarded Constable Ramnivas a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a commendation.​

The Superintendent of Police praised the constable's dedication and technical skill, saying such commitment enhances the dignity of the police force.​

Officials said it is a powerful reminder that policing is not just about preventing crime, but also about standing by citizens in their moments of need.