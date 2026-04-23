MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Global Basketball Icon Tyler Kepkay Joins FGA Trust as Brand Ambassador for FGA Athlete Trust Office

April 23, 2026 9:24 AM EDT | Source: Media OutReach

Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - FGA Trust, a licensed Hong Kong trust company and fintech-enabled wealth platform, today announced that global basketball star Tyler Kepkay will serve as Principal Ambassador and project lead for the FGA Athlete Trust Office, its dedicated trust management service for professional athletes. This new venture marks Kepkay's next chapter beyond the court, as he helps build and represent a platform designed to protect the lifetime earnings and legacies of athletes who compete and invest across borders.









Tyler KepKay, Principal Ambassador and project lead for the FGA Athlete Trust Office



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For athletes worldwide, careers are intense and often short, with peak earnings compressed into a few crucial seasons while financial responsibilities extend for decades. Many face complex cross-border income, shifting tax residency, and uncertainty about sustaining their lifestyle and supporting their families after retirement. The Athlete Trust Office has been created specifically to address these challenges, building a dedicated wealth platform around the complete athlete career cycle, from first professional contract through transition and retirement to long-term legacy.

Widely recognised as one of Hong Kong basketball's most accomplished import players, Tyler Kepkay has built a distinguished career in one of Asia's most competitive basketball environments. His journey from international recruit to long-serving mainstay in Hong Kong's top division has earned him the respect of players, fans, and industry stakeholders across the region. Having played and lived in multiple countries and leagues, and transitioned from high-paid import to local player, he has confronted the same questions every professional athlete faces about life after sport.

Beyond the court, Kepkay has been active in youth development and community programmes, including coaching, academies, and grassroots initiatives. These efforts reflect his belief that success in sport should be a foundation for future opportunity, not a one-time peak, and they naturally lead into his new role shaping solutions for fellow athletes.

"An athlete's job is to compete, perform, and win, often under intense pressure and scrutiny," said Tyler Kepkay. "You stay focused on winning; we protect what you've earned. Stepping into this new venture with FGA Trust and leading the new Athlete Trust Office as Principal Ambassador is about taking everything I've learned in my own career and turning it into structures and guidance for other athletes around the world, so their best years on the court, pitch, or track translate into security and confidence for the rest of their lives."

The Athlete Trust Office is a specialised service under the FGA Trust umbrella, built on private trust structures and leveraging Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre. It focuses on transforming short peak earning windows into long-term, sustainable wealth; structuring and administering complex multi-jurisdictional income in a compliant, efficient way; protecting and commercialising personal brand and image rights; and building retirement and family-legacy structures that support athletes and their loved ones well beyond their final season.

"As brand ambassador and the leading voice of our Athlete Trust Office, Tyler brings a rare combination of professional achievement and real-world insight into the financial lives of athletes," said Kavi Harilela, Director at FGA Trust. "His input on this project ensures that every aspect of the service is grounded in what athletes actually experience, not just in speculation."

In his role as Principal Ambassador, Kepkay will serve as the public face of the FGA Athlete Trust Office through media engagement, educational content, and events. He will also play a central role in outreach to clubs, leagues, agents, and associations across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and international sports markets, positioning Athlete Trust Office as a comprehensive ecosystem for professionals worldwide.

About the FGA Athlete Trust Office

The Athlete Trust Office is FGA Trust's specialised trust management service for professional athletes, led by Principal Ambassador Tyler Kepkay. It offers full-cycle solutions in asset protection, global asset allocation, tax-aware structuring, commercial IP management, retirement planning, and family legacy through private trust structures.

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About FGA Trust

FGA Trust is a Hong Kong-licensed financial institution specializing in bank-grade asset protection and customizable trust solutions. Our services provide a secure framework for managing and safeguarding clients' assets, ensuring their financial legacies are preserved according to their wishes. With a team of experts from the trust, financial services, and payment sectors, we utilize cutting-edge, compliant technology to deliver customer-first services that prioritize safety and discretion. At FGA Trust, we empower clients to live confidently, knowing their arrangements are optimized for their benefit.