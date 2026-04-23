Ukraine Deserves Full Membership Because It Defends EU In Reality, Not Symbolically - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he said this while speaking with the media.

"First of all, I want to thank all partners, all EU leaders: Germany, France, Poland, Romania - all the countries that support Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union and are looking for ways to accelerate it. But here I would like to say: let us be fair - Ukraine does not need symbolic membership in the EU. Ukraine is defending itself, and of course, it is defending Europe. And it is defending Europe not symbolically, but in reality," he said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to protect Europe and emphasized that Ukrainians are dying in the war.

Ukraine ready to postpone receiving some benefits from EU to speed up its accession – Kachka

"We are defending shared European values. I believe we have earned full membership in the European Union," the head of state stressed.

Zelensky acknowledged that challenges and various discussions exist.

"I know that even at the technical level, European institutions, as well as some institutions in Ukraine dealing with European integration, are discussing formats of one kind of membership or another for Ukraine in the EU. I would like to warn, first of all, our Ukrainian institutions: please do not look for symbolic membership in the EU for Ukraine. I do not support this. The people do not support it. Most importantly - our people. We have had enough symbolic alliances - the Budapest Memorandum, symbolic security guarantees, a symbolic path to NATO. We deserve full membership in various alliances, certainly in the EU," he said.

As reported, Germany and France earlier called for granting Ukraine "symbolic" advantages at the stage of preparation for EU accession.