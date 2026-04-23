Versitron Introduces Multimode To Singlemode Converter For Seamless Fiber Network Integration

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 23, 2026 6:28 am - Versitron's M720DA multimode to singlemode converter enables system integrators to seamlessly bridge fiber networks, extend distances, and integrate hybrid infrastructures without replacing existing cabling.

Newark, April 2026 – Versitron announces its Multimode to Singlemode Converter (SKU: M720DA), engineered to help system integrators bridge multimode and singlemode fiber infrastructures with ease. This high-performance conversion solution enables smooth network interoperability, allowing organizations to extend existing multimode networks into long-distance singlemode environments without costly infrastructure replacement.

Built for modern integration projects, the M720DA ensures reliable signal conversion, making it an essential tool for system integrators working across enterprise, industrial, surveillance, and telecom deployments.

Purpose-Built for System Integrators

The M720DA is specifically designed to support system integrators who need to unify mixed fiber environments. In many real-world deployments, multimode fiber exists within buildings while singlemode fiber is required for long-distance backbone connectivity.

This converter eliminates compatibility challenges by enabling seamless communication between both fiber types, reducing redesign efforts and simplifying project execution.

Efficient Multimode to Singlemode Conversion

The device converts optical signals between multimode and singlemode fiber networks, allowing integrators to extend existing LAN or campus networks into wider metropolitan or industrial infrastructures.

This ensures continuity of communication without replacing existing multimode cabling investments.

Flexible Integration into Existing Network Architectures

Versitron's M720DA is designed for easy integration into diverse network environments, including:

Enterprise backbone networks

Campus and multi-building connectivity

Industrial automation systems

Security and surveillance infrastructure

Utility and transportation networks

System integrators can deploy it alongside existing switches, media converters, and fiber links without complex configuration.

Reliable Long-Distance Network Extension

By enabling conversion to singlemode fiber, the M720DA allows networks to extend over significantly longer distances compared to multimode limitations. This is critical for system integrators handling distributed infrastructure projects across large facilities or geographically separated sites.

Stable Performance for Mission-Critical Applications

Versitron's converter ensures stable optical signal transmission with minimal loss, supporting continuous and reliable communication in demanding environments.

It is particularly valuable in applications where uptime and data integrity are essential.

Simplified Deployment and Reduced Infrastructure Costs

Instead of replacing existing multimode fiber installations, system integrators can use the M720DA to integrate singlemode segments efficiently. This reduces capital expenditure and accelerates deployment timelines.

Its compact and plug-and-play design further simplifies installation.

Scalable Solution for Expanding Networks

As network requirements grow, the M720DA provides a scalable approach to fiber expansion. It enables hybrid fiber environments, allowing organizations to upgrade gradually without disrupting existing operations.

Key Benefits for System Integrators

Bridges multimode and singlemode fiber networks

Extends network reach without full infrastructure replacement

Reduces deployment cost and complexity

Ensures stable and reliable optical performance

Supports enterprise, industrial, and surveillance applications

Product Availability

Versitron's Multimode to Singlemode Converter is available in the following configuration:

Multimode to Singlemode Converter - 100/1000Base SKU: M720DA

About Versitron

Versitron is a leading provider of fiber optic networking and communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. With a strong focus on system integrators, Versitron develops solutions that enhance scalability, reliability, and ease of deployment. Guided by its legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to enable resilient and future-ready network infrastructures worldwide.