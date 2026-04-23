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Patel Engineering Has Been Declared Lowest Bidder (L1) For Package 2 Of The 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project In Nepal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 23, 2026: Patel Engineering Limited ("Company" or "PEL"), a Mumbai-based infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has been declared as Lowest Bidder (L1) by SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company (P) Ltd. (SLPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, for the Lower Arun Hydro-Electric Project (669 MW) Package 2 in the Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal, valued at ₹ 1,593.08 Crores (inclusive of VAT).
The Package-2, encompasses the execution of critical civil and hydro-mechanical works integral to the Lower Arun Hydro-Electric Project. This includes the construction of Adit-5 and Adit-6 leading to the Head Race Tunnel, as well as the Part Head Race Tunnel itself, measuring 10.5 meters in diameter and extending 5.41 kilometers. The scope further covers the Surge Shaft and its gates, the Pressure Shaft along with the Butterfly Valve Chamber and Access Adit, and the Power House, Switchyard, Surface Pothead Yard, and Tail Race Channel. Additionally, the package involves installation of steel liners for the Pressure Shafts, Draft Tube Gates and hoists, and the completion of associated road works and supporting infrastructure. Together, these components form the backbone of the project, ensuring efficient water conveyance, energy generation, and long-term operational reliability.
The project is scheduled to be completed within 54 months and the site is strategically located near Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal, approximately 264 km from Siliguri, India.
Commenting on the development, Ms. Kavita Shirvairkar, Managing Director, Patel Engineering said: "We are pleased to begin Q1 FY27 on a positive note, having been declared L1 for this important order of approximately ₹1600 Crores. Nepal holds immense hydroelectric potential, and the Lower Arun project is a significant step toward harnessing that energy for sustainable growth. For Patel Engineering Ltd., this award is not just about building infrastructure – it is about contributing to Nepal's vision of energy independence and regional prosperity. With our ongoing work at Arun-3 Hydropower project just about 35 kms away from Lower Arun Site and our proven track record across India, we are committed to bringing world-class engineering and timely execution to Lower Arun, ensuring it becomes a benchmark for development in the region."
About the company
Patel Engineering Ltd. ('PEL' or 'Company'), is a 77-year company established in the year 1949 and has a strong presence in hydropower, tunnelling and irrigation segments. The Company has a consistent track record in execution of projects in both domestic and international arena. PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organizations.
The Package-2, encompasses the execution of critical civil and hydro-mechanical works integral to the Lower Arun Hydro-Electric Project. This includes the construction of Adit-5 and Adit-6 leading to the Head Race Tunnel, as well as the Part Head Race Tunnel itself, measuring 10.5 meters in diameter and extending 5.41 kilometers. The scope further covers the Surge Shaft and its gates, the Pressure Shaft along with the Butterfly Valve Chamber and Access Adit, and the Power House, Switchyard, Surface Pothead Yard, and Tail Race Channel. Additionally, the package involves installation of steel liners for the Pressure Shafts, Draft Tube Gates and hoists, and the completion of associated road works and supporting infrastructure. Together, these components form the backbone of the project, ensuring efficient water conveyance, energy generation, and long-term operational reliability.
The project is scheduled to be completed within 54 months and the site is strategically located near Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal, approximately 264 km from Siliguri, India.
Commenting on the development, Ms. Kavita Shirvairkar, Managing Director, Patel Engineering said: "We are pleased to begin Q1 FY27 on a positive note, having been declared L1 for this important order of approximately ₹1600 Crores. Nepal holds immense hydroelectric potential, and the Lower Arun project is a significant step toward harnessing that energy for sustainable growth. For Patel Engineering Ltd., this award is not just about building infrastructure – it is about contributing to Nepal's vision of energy independence and regional prosperity. With our ongoing work at Arun-3 Hydropower project just about 35 kms away from Lower Arun Site and our proven track record across India, we are committed to bringing world-class engineering and timely execution to Lower Arun, ensuring it becomes a benchmark for development in the region."
About the company
Patel Engineering Ltd. ('PEL' or 'Company'), is a 77-year company established in the year 1949 and has a strong presence in hydropower, tunnelling and irrigation segments. The Company has a consistent track record in execution of projects in both domestic and international arena. PEL has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organizations.
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