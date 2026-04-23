Trump Orders US Navy To Destroy Boats Laying Mines In Hormuz
Washington, United States: President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed the United States would destroy any vessel laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as he rachets up pressure on Iran to reopen the crucial sea passage.
"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted.
"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now."
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