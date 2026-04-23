Gujarat: Umreth By-Election Records 54.43 Pc Turnout ​(Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Anand, April 23 (IANS) Polling in the Umreth Assembly by-election in Gujarat's Anand district continued under high temperatures on Thursday, with voter turnout reaching 54.43 per cent by 5 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India.​

Voting commenced at 7 a.m. across 306 polling stations set up in the constituency, which spans 46 villages in Umreth taluka and parts of the Anand rural area, along with the municipalities of Ode, Umreth and Boriavi.​

A total of 2,45,623 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the election, where six candidates are contesting.​

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.​

Election officials said the process has been conducted under extensive administrative and security arrangements, with around 1,348 polling personnel deployed, supported by 22 micro observers and 19 district-level nodal officers, taking the total workforce to nearly 1,500.​

Security deployment includes two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four Police Inspectors, around 500 police and home guard personnel, along with three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force to ensure a peaceful voting environment.​

The electorate includes 4,174 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, 1,556 voters above 85 years of age and 1,546 persons with disabilities.​

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate participation, including 218 wheelchairs, 361 volunteers and six vehicles for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.​

Some voters from these categories had already cast their votes through home voting arrangements conducted prior to polling day.​

Officials said measures were in place to address heat conditions, including the provision of drinking water, Oral Rehydration Solution packets and shaded waiting areas at polling stations.​

Voters are permitted to use any one of 12 documents approved by the Election Commission for identification, including Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence and voter identity card, while non-resident Indian electors are required to present their original passport at polling stations.​

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harshad Parmar said that this is a festival of democracy. He added that he visited every village, town and city to spread the message and received immense support from the people, and that it is because of everyone's blessings and collective efforts during the campaign.

He said they are confident of winning.​