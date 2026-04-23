MP Allowed To Procure 100 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Wheat

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 23 (IANS) In a significant move that underscores the commitment of the state administration towards agricultural prosperity, the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has secured an approval from the Central government to procure a staggering one hundred lakh metric tonnes of wheat at the minimum support price.

Earlier, the state government had been given a target to procure 78 lakh metric tonnes of wheat.

This development marks a historic and unprecedented achievement for the state, further solidifying the image of the current administration as one that stands firmly with the farming community at every step of their journey.

The announcement comes as a major boon for the agricultural sector during what has been designated as the Farmer Welfare Year.

Originally, the procurement targets were set at a lower threshold, but following the persistent efforts and formal requests made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Union Government has heeded the call to expand the scope of purchase.

This decision allows for the procurement of an additional twenty two lakh metric tonnes of wheat over previous estimates, ensuring that a larger pool of cultivators can benefit from state-guaranteed prices and secure their livelihoods against market fluctuations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister PM Modi for granting this permission, noting that the decision reflects a shared vision for rural upliftment and economic stability.

By increasing the procurement limit to one hundred lakh metric tonnes, the government is providing immense benefits to millions of farmers across the state, ensuring that their hard work is met with fair compensation and comprehensive institutional support, he said.

This initiative is being viewed as another major gift to the rural heartland, reinforcing the narrative that the welfare of the tiller remains the top priority for the Mohan Yadav government.

As the procurement process begins to take shape, the state machinery is being geared up to facilitate smooth transactions at various centres, ensuring that every grain brought by the farmers is accounted for under the revised limits.

This step not only provides immediate financial relief but also instils a sense of confidence among the farming families of Madhya Pradesh, knowing that the double engine government is dedicated to their growth and prosperity.