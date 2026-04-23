Trust Stamp And Partisia Partner With Digital Platformer To Combine Biometric Tokenisation And MPC Technologies To Advance Decentralised Identity Solutions In Japan And The Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A signed commercial agreement brings together Trust Stamp's advanced biometric identity capabilities and Partisia's Multi-Party Computation platform as the core technology stack underpinning Digital Platformer's next-generation decentralised identity solutions

Atlanta, GA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, with the participation of Partisia, a pioneer in secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC), has signed a commercial agreement with Digital Platformer, a leader in decentralised solutions, to deploy and develop technologies that advance financial security, identity verification, and privacy protection across Japan's financial services sector and the wider region.

Japan is continuing to make steady progress in its digital transformation, with organizations across sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government working to modernize their systems and enhance digital services. Alongside these efforts, there is a growing need to strengthen security measures, address increasingly sophisticated risks, and respond to evolving regulatory expectations, while maintaining a high standard of usability and trust for end users

Japan's experience reflects a challenge playing out across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. As digital services evolve, organisations face increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats, growing concerns over data privacy, and the challenge of balancing security with usability. Traditional authentication methods - such as passwords and centralised credentials - remain vulnerable to breaches, while emerging alternatives like passkeys and device-based authentication introduce risks related to device compromise, cloud syncing vulnerabilities, and unauthorised access. Fragmented identity verification processes further create barriers to adoption, increasing operational friction and limiting growth opportunities.

In response, the three parties will deliver a unified privacy-preserving biometric authentication solution under Digital Platformer's next-generation identity platform. The architecture integrates Trust Stamp's Fuzzy IT2 biometric tokenisation with Partisia's MPC platform to ensure that no single entity - including the identity service provider - can access a user's confidential data, significantly reducing reliance on any single point of failure and preserving full self-sovereignty.

The solution generates a privacy-preserving biometric token from the user's device, after which an MPC-based facial matching and signing process is executed using a secret-shared private key. The resulting identity tokens are split into secure shares and distributed across multiple MPC nodes, ensuring they are never reassembled at any single location during comparison and that tokenized biometric data remains protected at all times. Traditional biometric systems compare data on a central server, creating a high-value target for attackers; this architecture significantly reduces such vulnerabilities compared to traditional centralized systems. The joint solution gives Digital Platformer full flexibility to define and control how the service is integrated for each client based on their specific authentication requirements.

Gareth Genner, CEO, Trust Stamp

“This collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to advancing both security and usability across the digital economy. By combining our tokenised biometric authentication with Partisia's MPC infrastructure and Digital Platformer's advanced platform, we are enabling a decentralised and integrated solution that strengthens regulatory compliance while opening new possibilities for organizations operating in increasingly complex technological and regulatory landscapes.”

Ikkei Matsuda, CEO, Digital Platformer

“Our partnership with Trust Stamp marks a significant step toward redefining digital identity and financial security. At Digital Platformer, we leverage cutting-edge blockchain technology to establish trustless identity solutions that ensure authenticity, while adding trust to the secure ownership and transactions of digital assets. By integrating diverse services and advancing automated transactions, we foster autonomy in the flow of people, goods, and money, ultimately supporting the formation of a new economic ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a more secure and efficient authentication and transaction environment across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, expanding the potential of decentralized technologies.”

Mark, CPO, Partisia

"Partisia's MPC technology was designed precisely for challenges like this - where sensitive data must be processed with full verifiability but zero exposure. Integrating our platform with Trust Stamp's Fuzzy IT2 biometric tokenisation within Digital Platformer's decentralized architecture creates something genuinely new: a system where authentication is both highly secure and provably private, without reliance on a single centralized authority. This is the architecture that financial institutions and governments have been waiting for, and we are proud to bring it to the Japanese market and beyond."

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About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure assets and data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from over twenty nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI).

About Digital Platformer

Digital Platformer, founded in Tokyo in 2020, leverages one of Japan's most advanced blockchain technologies to provide trustless identity (ID) solutions that ensure authenticity and add trust to the secure ownership and transactions of digital assets. By integrating diverse services and automating transactions, Digital Platformer fosters autonomy in the flow of people, goods, and money, supporting the formation of a new economic ecosystem.

About Partisia

At Partisia, we're pioneering digital trust for today's data-sensitive world. Imagine seamless collaboration, breakthrough innovation, and a real competitive edge - all achieved without ever compromising your valuable data. Our advanced Multi-Party Computation technology, a cornerstone of everything Partisia does, makes this powerful vision a tangible reality. We cut through complex data silos and navigate stringent compliance effortlessly, empowering your organization to unlock crucial insights and forge strategic partnerships with absolute confidentiality and unwavering security. At Partisia we're building a future where data privacy fuels progress, not hinders it.

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