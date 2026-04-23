Adroll And Pubmatic Enable Agent-Powered Deal Troubleshooting Via MCP Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration leverages Model Context Protocol to connect demand- and supply-side platforms in a unified diagnostic workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll, an AI-powered multi-channel advertising platform, today announced a partnership with PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, to demonstrate how AI can diagnose campaign delivery issues across demand-side and supply-side platforms. Through this integration, AdRoll uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to query PubMatic's agentic diagnostics in a single agentic workflow, allowing campaign configuration and exchange-level diagnostics to be evaluated together in real time.

The most efficient advertising ecosystem is one where intelligence flows across supply and demand, especially as advertisers adopt more complex, deal-based buying strategies. This AdRoll and PubMatic integration shows how cross-platform agentic communication can streamline that process, identifying root causes and surfacing clear, actionable next steps within a single, coordinated workflow.

“Advertising doesn't operate in silos, and the systems behind it can't either,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief executive officer at AdRoll.“Our strategy is to build a more connected and flexible ecosystem where AI can work across platforms, with the ability to incorporate new data sources and technologies as they emerge. This integration is a terrific example of how that comes to life, helping marketers understand and act on what's happening in their campaigns.”

The collaboration builds on AdRoll's early investment in MCP as an open standard for connecting AI systems to real marketing workflows, validating PubMatic's first agent-to-agent MCP spec published in September 2025. By linking AdRoll's demand-side capabilities with PubMatic's agentic platform, the companies demonstrated how independent platforms can interoperate without requiring tightly coupled integrations, creating a more flexible foundation for cross-platform coordination.

Through the integration, AdRoll's agents can query PubMatic's deal diagnostics to identify root causes of delivery issues-pacing constraints, creative blocks, publisher-side factors-and surface recommended actions. This enables teams to move from detecting an issue to resolving it in minutes rather than days, without manual investigation across multiple platforms.

“In traditional programmatic workflows, one of the biggest challenges is a lack of visibility into how demand-side decisions impact campaign delivery,” said Alex Shephard, vice president of advertiser solutions at PubMatic.“This collaboration shows that intelligence across the supply chain drives better outcomes, giving marketers and partners a clearer view into what's happening and why. It's an important step toward more transparent, coordinated workflows across the advertising ecosystem.”

The initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward more interoperable, agent-driven systems. As open standards like MCP evolve, they enable DSPs and SSPs to collaborate directly at the agent level-moving beyond siloed platforms and manual handoffs. This integration demonstrates that DSP-SSP collaboration is not only possible in an agentic future, but it's also operationally viable today. As more platforms adopt these standards, the entire ecosystem benefits from faster issue resolution, greater transparency, and reduced operational friction across the supply chain.

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a multi-channel advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through integrated advertising, cross-channel attribution and audience insights, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) is the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance. Through an intelligent, unified platform that connects buyers, publishers, data partners, and commerce media networks, PubMatic delivers superior performance with greater transparency, control, and efficiency. Since 2006, PubMatic has pioneered every major advance in programmatic advertising, from enabling the first OpenRTB transactions to embedding AI-driven optimization and privacy-focused innovation across its platform. With omnichannel scale, proven reliability, and a track record of continuous innovation, PubMatic is building a more intelligent, profitable, and sustainable open internet. Built to Connect. Powered to Perform.

AdRoll Media Contact

Katie Jewett

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415-397-7600

PubMatic Media Contact

Purpose North America

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