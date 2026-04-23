CCC Named A USA TODAY Top Workplace For The Fifth Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Recognition Reflects the Company's Continued Commitment to a People-First Culture

DANVERS, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, today announced it has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for the fifth consecutive year.

USA TODAY Top Workplaces celebrates organizations that prioritize employee engagement and workplace excellence. Winners are determined solely by employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage LLC, which evaluates key drivers of workplace culture, including organizational alignment, connection, leadership, and execution.

“At CCC, our people are the foundation of everything we do,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC.“Being recognized as a USA TODAY Top Workplace for the fifth year in a row is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our employees. Our team is motivated by our mission to make copyright work and support the AI ecosystem with content licensing solutions, reinforcing our commitment to supporting creators, publishers, and the global knowledge community.”

The national Top Workplaces award highlights organizations across the country that foster strong, people-centered cultures. Companies recognized on the list are those whose employees report a high level of engagement and confidence in their organization's leadership and direction.

This recognition builds on CCC's broader commitment to workplace excellence. In December 2025, the company was named a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe for the fifth consecutive year. The Women's Edge and The Boston Globe recently named it a Top Women-led Business in Massachusetts, and CCC won several Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in 2024 for employee well-being, professional development, and employee appreciation.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and thought leadership resources. Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI, the organization also maintains an online hub, AI, Copyright & Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

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917-626-7152