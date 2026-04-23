Leading Kidney Organizations Unite On Capitol Hill For“Kidney Diseases: The Hidden Crisis In American Health Care” Congressional Briefing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Kidney Fund, American Society of Nephrology, American Society of Pediatric Nephrology, National Kidney Foundation and Renal Physicians Association convene to urge Congress to support kidney health policies

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the nation's leading kidney health organizations will convene on Capitol Hill for an educational briefing,“Kidney Diseases: the Hidden Crisis in American Health Care,” to bring attention to the burden of kidney disease, which affects 1 in 7 Americans, and the policies urgently needed to improve kidney health nationwide.

The briefing, which will be held at 1 p.m. in Room 303 of the Cannon House Office Building, is a joint effort by the American Kidney Fund (AKF), the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology (ASPN), the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the Renal Physicians Association (RPA).

A panel of experts will provide an overview of kidney diseases and the growing public health crisis in the United States. The speakers aim to educate policymakers on kidney biology and key terminology associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as discuss Medicare benefits associated with ESRD. Beyond the human toll kidney disease takes, with more than 830,000 people living with kidney failure, there is a tremendous economic burden. In 2023, total Medicare costs for people with kidney failure increased to an all-time high of $55.3 billion, according to the United States Renal Data System.

The organizations will discuss policy options Congress can advance that would address kidney disease in the United States. Particularly, they will urge support for the Living Donor Protection Act, which would implement better protections for living donors in scheduling time off from work to donate a kidney and in accessing life, long-term care or disability insurance. The organizations will also talk about the importance of funding for kidney research through the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

“We are coming together as leaders in the kidney community to ensure that kidney health is a national priority,” said LaVarne A. Burton, President and CEO of AKF.“Kidney disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States, but awareness about the seriousness of kidney disease is low. We have a significant amount of work to do to improve access to kidney care, increase kidney transplants and close research gaps. I'm grateful to the members of the Congressional Kidney Caucus for their dedication to these issues and encourage more members of Congress to join the Caucus to advance policies to stem the tide of kidney disease.”

“The pace of innovation in kidney care has increased yet remains insufficient to meet the moment,” said Samir M. Parikh, MD, FASN, President of the American Society of Nephrology.“Recent initiatives such as the landmark Transforming Kidney Health Research report and KidneyX demonstrate what can be accomplished when we invest in bold, public-private cooperation. Through these efforts, we have established a clear roadmap to accelerate discovery and modernize how we develop and deliver therapies. Now, Congress must act to sustain, scale and expand beyond this foundation by providing the resources and policy support to drive innovation, expand treatment options and improve outcomes for the 37 million Americans living with kidney diseases.”

"We are encouraged to stand alongside our partners and highlight practical, bipartisan solutions-like advancing the Living Donor Protection Act-that can improve outcomes and save lives," said Jesse Roach, MD, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at the National Kidney Foundation. "Kidney health is not political; it is deeply personal for the 37 million Americans dealing with the effects of chronic kidney disease. We need early diagnosis of kidney disease, better coordination of care and stronger support for living donors. These must be national priorities."

“Congress has a rare and consequential opportunity before it: the chance to meaningfully improve kidney care for the more than 37 million Americans living with kidney disease. Through targeted policy refinements, legislators can expand access to living organ donation, foster innovation, strengthen kidney disease education and ensure that patients can access the care they need and deserve,” said Gary Singer, MD, President of the Renal Physicians Association.“RPA calls on Congress to seize this moment. We stand ready to serve as a trusted resource and partner as legislators work to turn this opportunity into action.”

"We are proud to join with our partners to highlight kidney disease as a national health priority and to ensure that children are part of these conversations,” said Meredith Atkinson, President of the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology.“Children with kidney disease face lifelong health challenges that require specialized care, timely access to transplantation and continued investment in research that improves outcomes across the lifespan. By acting early and supporting innovation, Congress can help change the trajectory for children and families living with kidney disease.”

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 138 countries. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Bluesky.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit

About the Renal Physicians Association

The Renal Physicians Association (RPA) is the professional organization of nephrologists whose goals are to ensure optimal care under the highest standards of medical practice for patients with kidney disease and related disorders. RPA acts as the national representative for physicians engaged in the study and management of patients with kidney disease. For more information about RPA, go to .

About the American Society of Pediatric Nephrology (ASPN)

Founded in 1969, ASPN is a professional society composed of pediatric nephrologists whose goal is to promote optimal care for children with kidney disease and to disseminate advances in the clinical practice and scientific discovery of pediatric nephrology. ASPN currently has over 700 members, making it the primary representative of the North American Pediatric Nephrology community and a critical voice for children with kidney disease.

CONTACT: Nancy Gregory American Kidney Fund (240) 292-7077...