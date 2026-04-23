Medplace Launches Advanced Peer Review Reporting Platform For Healthcare Organizations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 22, 2026 11:27 am - Medplace's Advanced Peer Review Reporting platform automates data collection and delivers interactive dashboards. This upgrade improves quality, mitigates risk, and elevates broad clinical workflows alongside FQHC peer review and CAH peer review.

PHOENIX, AZ April 21, 2026 – Medplace today announced the launch of its Advanced Peer Review Reporting platform. Available immediately as an upgrade to the base Medplace license, this new solution empowers healthcare organizations to transform their evaluation processes from a check-the-box effort to a strategic data-driven system. It offers robust capabilities for all facilities, while specifically streamlining workflows for FQHC peer review and CAH peer review through automated data collection, comprehensive analytics, and seamless sharing.

Designed to streamline clinical quality workflows and reduce administrative burden, the Advanced Peer Review Reporting platform automates the collection of all peer review form data. The system captures critical information, including chart-level scoring, question-level scoring, and detailed reviewer comments, ensuring high data integrity and eliminating manual entry.

At the core of the new platform is a full visualization dashboard equipped with intuitive heatmaps and comprehensive performance trending. Quality and risk leaders can now easily track score trending and monitor question-level compliance across multiple critical dimensions, analyzing data per provider, per specialty, per department, and per facility.

To foster transparency and collaborative improvement, the platform allows administrators to easily share filtered dashboards with internal groups and individual providers. This ensures that the right stakeholders have immediate access to relevant, actionable data.

"By automating data collection and providing deep, visual insights, we are giving healthcare organizations the tools they need to turn peer review from a compliance task into a strategic advantage," said Jerrod Bailey, CEO at Medplace.

Beyond daily quality improvement, the Advanced Peer Review Reporting platform serves vital strategic purposes. The robust data tracking is highly useful for identifying targeted improvements and supporting specialized requirements relevant to FQHC peer review and CAH peer review. This includes crucial initiatives such as UDS reporting, payer incentive programs, grant competitiveness, FTCA and malpractice risk mitigation, and Primary Care Medical Home (PCMH) accreditation.

By offering these advanced capabilities as a simple upgrade to the base Medplace license, Medplace continues its commitment to providing scalable, high-value solutions that meet the complex, evolving needs of modern healthcare organizations.

About Medplace Medplace provides Medical Review as a Service, with its flagship product, Peer Review as a Service, for FQHC, Critical Access, Rural Health Organizations, and Tribes, in addition to traditional hospitals and hospitals systems.

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