Russia's Claims Of Full Control Over Luhansk Region Are Untrue - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this while speaking with the press, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"This is not true. This is a narrative they constantly push everywhere, that they are capturing our territory, but even partners who used to say that Russia was supposedly winning have already stopped promoting this narrative," Zelensky said.

According to him, despite the difficult situation on the front line and intense fighting, the overall territorial balance since the beginning of the year is in Ukraine's favor.

Ukraine launches reciprocal strikes against Russia's energy sector, says Zelensky

"Therefore, Ukraine is not losing this war. Over the past 10 months, we have been in our most stable condition, but we still understand how difficult it is for our soldiers - relaxing is not an option," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia does not have sufficient forces for large-scale offensives, in particular from Russian territory toward the Sumy region. The President added that the Russian army is suffering significant losses - on average 30–35 thousand personnel per month since the beginning of the year.

As reported, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov once again announced alleged full control of Russian troops over the territory of Luhansk region. Ukraine has refuted this claim.