Defense Forces Thwart Russian Attempt To Seize Bochkovе In Kharkiv Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 16th Army Corps shared this on Facebook and published the corresponding video.

Ukrainian forces timely uncovered the intentions of the command of Russia's 71st Motor Rifle Division to capture Bochkovе.

The enemy formed three assault groups each from the 126th and 127th motor rifle units and attempted to advance toward Bochkovе along two routes.

Thanks to coordinated actions of the units and clear command by the Joint Forces grouping, the enemy's movement was detected in time.

Ukrainian forces thwart Russian breakthrough attempt via gas pipeline on Kursk axis

Russian personnel were subjected to combined strikes using artillery and unmanned systems. After suffering losses, the enemy retreated to its initial positions. According to radio intercepts, confirmed Russian losses include at least two killed and several wounded of varying severity.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also denied information about the capture of the settlement of Zybyne by Russian troops.