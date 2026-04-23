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Fannie Frederikke Baden
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate, Art History and Visual Studies, Lund University
Doctoral student in Art History and Visual culture at the Department of Cultural Sciences at Lund University. Specializing in nuclear culture with the focus area on the aestheticisation of nuclear disaster.Experience
- –present Doctoral Student, Lund University
- 2020 Lund University, Master in Visual Culture
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