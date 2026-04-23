Taboola Launches Realize+, An Agentic AI System Turning Advertiser Goals Into Outcomes And Expands Agentic Capabilities By Opening Its Platform To Claude Skills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced the launch of Realize+, the next phase of Taboola's performance marketing platform, Realize.









Realize+ is an agentic system that helps performance marketers unlock more conversions beyond search and social. It continuously makes and executes campaign decisions, helping drive incremental results, while reducing manual effort.

Taboola estimates that around 80% of marketers would increase investment in the open web if it offered automated, AI-powered campaign solutions that they get from the walled gardens. Additionally, nearly 86% say they would allocate up to a quarter of their performance budgets to the open web if such capabilities were available.*

Realize is a technology platform that helps advertisers achieve outcomes at scale, leveraging Taboola's unique supply, first-party data, and AI. It enables performance campaigns across many of the world's largest and most trusted publishers, OEMs, and apps.

To deliver this, Realize+ is built on a two-part approach:

The Decision Engine: Within Realize, automatically moves budget in real time to the highest-performing campaigns and opportunities using a new tool called the Budget Allocator.

Within Realize, automatically moves budget in real time to the highest-performing campaigns and opportunities using a new tool called the Budget Allocator. The Element Generator: Creates and continuously improves ads and targeting, helping campaigns stay effective without manual updates.



Together, these capabilities are designed to replicate the performance and autonomy of walled gardens, while providing a direct path to premium inventory and ensuring more budget is spent on outcomes.

Realize is also opening itself to Claude Skills, giving advertisers and agencies a conversational front door to Taboola from inside Claude. The first skill released will handle campaign setup and optimization and it is the first of several skills Taboola plans to release over the coming months, which remove friction for agencies and advertisers standardizing on AI-native workflows.

Realize+ has spent several months in beta. Stemming from positive early results, phase 2 of the beta will now be expanding in Q2 with improved models, while also featuring an extensive roadmap throughout 2026.

Supporting quotes

“Allocating budget across campaigns in real time is one of the biggest challenges in performance marketing,” said Héctor Vargas Mendoza, Senior Growth Marketing Manager – Team Lead at Sonova Marketing GmbH.“Tools like Realize+ and its Budget Allocator are especially compelling because they have the potential to automatically shift spend toward what's working best-without constant manual adjustments. That kind of efficiency could be a meaningful unlock for teams looking to drive stronger performance at scale.”

" Driving="" consistent="" performance="" at="" scale="" requires="" both="" efficiency="" and="" adaptability,”="" said="" /> Matt Linder, Co-founder at Strand Marketing.“We've been encouraged by the early results we're seeing with Realize, particularly its ability to help optimize campaigns in real time and surface new opportunities for growth. As these capabilities continue to evolve with Realize+, we're excited about the potential to further streamline execution and drive even stronger performance moving forward."

“For years, advertisers have hit a ceiling when trying to scale performance beyond search and social," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. "With Realize+, we're removing that barrier - bringing automation, intelligence, and true performance to the open web so marketers can drive measurable growth at scale. And by launching Realize+ we're meeting advertisers and agencies where they already work. As the industry shifts toward AI-native media operations, we want Taboola to be the easiest open web platform to plug into any agent, any stack, any workflow."

“We're entering an era where advertising is shifting from manual optimization to fully agentic systems. With Realize+, we're building intelligent agents that operate continuously on behalf of advertisers - evaluating strategies across thousands of signals, learning from patterns across the entire ecosystem, and making decisions in real time.

If you think about the complexity advertisers face today - hundreds of variables across creative, audience, bidding, and placement - it's simply not tractable for humans to manage. Agentic AI changes that. It allows us to explore and optimize across that entire space dynamically, not just reactively. What's powerful about Realize+ is that we're doing this while maintaining transparency and control, which is something that's been largely missing in walled garden systems. Advertisers don't just get outcomes, they understand and guide how those outcomes are achieved.

Additionally, as the industry shifts toward AI-native media operations, we want Taboola to be the easiest open web platform to plug into any agent, any stack, and any workflow. I'm excited to make it easier for any agency, big or small, or any advertiser to now operate Realize with full control, or Realize+ with more automation from within their Claude environment,” continued Singolda.

*Source: Based on a survey of 200 senior marketers at U.S. and UK enterprises with 1,000+ employees in 2026.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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