Ivans Index Q1 2026 Results Released

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal rates for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation remain up year over year; all decrease quarter over quarter

Chicago, IL., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the results for Q1 2026 Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. The first quarter results of 2026 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation, are up year over year. Compared to Q4 2025, all major lines of business saw a decrease in Q1 2026. Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q1 2026 highlights include:

Commercial Auto: Q1 2026 average premium renewal rate averaged 5.28%, a decrease compared to Q4 2025's average premium renewal rate of 6.97%. Q1 began in January with the highest rate change of the quarter, averaging 5.62%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in March, averaging 5.05%.

BOP : Premium renewal rate change for BOP averaged 6.74% in Q1 2026, with a quarter high in January at 6.89% and a low in March at 6.51%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 7.52% in Q4 2025.

General Liability: First quarter 2026 premium renewal rate experienced a decrease compared to Q4 2025, averaging 6.85% versus 7.23%. Premium renewal rate change in Q1 2026 experienced its highest rate change of 7.01% in February and ended with its lowest rate change in March, averaging 6.64%.

Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 6.83% in Q1 2026, with a quarter high of 7.22% in January and a low in March at 6.23%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased significantly from 8.01% in Q4 2025.

Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight decrease during Q1 2026 at 9.36% versus 9.49% in Q4 2025. Q1 began with its highest rate change of the quarter in January, averaging 10.47%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in March, averaging 8.76%.

Workers' Compensation: Workers' Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.73%, down from Q4 2025 at -1.61%. Premium renewal rate change in Q1 2026 experienced its lowest rate change in January, averaging -2.17% and reached its highest rate change of -1.43% in February.



“ Q1 sets an important baseline for 2026, with commercial rates continuing to soften as the market adjusts to a more moderate pace of change,” said Michael Streit, President, Ivans.“Understanding market direction is what drives smarter decisions, and the Ivans Index gives the industry a shared reference point to track where it heads next.”

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at ivansinsurance.

Download the complete Q1 Ivans Index report.

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About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

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