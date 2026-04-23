PGI Chandigarh Constitutes Vigilance Team To Check Exploitation Of Patients

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 23 (IANS) In a significant step towards strengthening patient safety and ensuring a transparent, patient-centric environment, PGIMER in Chandigarh has constituted a vigilance team to prevent exploitation of patients and their attendants within the institute premises.

The decision has been taken in view of the exceptionally high daily footfall of approximately 35,000-40,000 patients and attendants.

Recognising the vulnerabilities associated with such large volumes, particularly among economically weaker and less literate sections, the PGI has intensified on-ground vigilance to curb instances of duping, cheating, touting, and extortion.

Reiterating the firm zero-tolerance policy against any form of exploitation within the campus, PGI Director Prof Vivek Lal said on Thursday,“In an institution witnessing such a massive daily footfall, our foremost responsibility is to ensure that every patient and attendant feels safe, respected, and protected. The constitution of this vigilance team reflects our zero-tolerance approach towards exploitation in any form.

“We are particularly committed to safeguarding vulnerable sections so that no one is misled or taken advantage of while seeking care at the PGIMER.”

The vigilance team comprises one security officer from the PGI's security as team head, along with five security personnel drawn from the Security and Ex-Servicemen Security. The team will function under the supervision of the Senior Administrative Officer (Vigilance).

Elaborating on the structure and operational framework, Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), added,“This vigilance mechanism has been carefully designed to function with discretion, efficiency, and accountability. Through plain-clothes deployment and surprise as well as intelligence-based inspections, the team will ensure prompt identification and action against malpractices. It reinforces our commitment to maintaining institutional integrity and delivering patient-centric services at all levels.”

The vigilance is mandated to detect, prevent, and take immediate action against any form of malpractice, including unauthorised facilitation, overcharging, and misleading practices targeting patients and attendants. It is empowered to identify and apprehend suspicious individuals and hand them over to security or police authorities as per due procedure, while ensuring that genuine patients are not inconvenienced.

This order has been issued in the larger public interest to uphold the integrity of institutional services and to protect patients and attendants from any form of exploitation within the PGIMER campus.