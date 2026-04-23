Guarantee Schemes Weaken K'taka, Himachal Economies: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Hassan, April 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed concern that guarantee schemes offering Rs 2,000 cannot drive development and have instead pushed state finances into distress.

He urged women not to be swayed by such small monetary benefits, stating that they cannot ensure family welfare.

Speaking at the renovation programme of the Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple in Uddanahosahalli village of Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, the minister said that Rs 2,000 is insufficient to meet essential needs such as healthcare and education.

“Can people afford treatment for major illnesses with just Rs 2,000?” he questioned.

He further alleged that Karnataka has not yet paid salaries for March to government employees, and that Himachal Pradesh, also governed by the Congress, is struggling to pay its employees, with reports of salary cuts. He said such developments indicate that governance in these states has been derailed by guarantee schemes.

Kumaraswamy claimed that the Karnataka government has accumulated debt exceeding Rs 7.26 lakh crore and that every citizen is burdened with a debt of over Rs 1 lakh. He asked who is responsible for this and who will repay it, and whether the state can develop under such debt.

He criticised the government for giving Rs 2,000 with one hand while imposing higher taxes with the other. He pointed to rising prices, including recent hikes in electricity tariffs and liquor prices, accusing the government of burdening the public.

The minister urged voters to choose leaders who work sincerely for their future and that of their children, rather than voting based on caste.

He highlighted development in sectors such as health, education and electricity during his tenure, stating that thousands of teachers were recruited transparently, while the current government lacks the capacity to make even a single recruitment.

Expressing happiness over the temple renovation, Kumaraswamy also advised the youth to take care of their parents and not disrupt family harmony over trivial issues.

He emphasised the importance of human relationships, particularly family bonds, and urged them to live up to the trust their parents placed in them.

Recalling his childhood, he said he had grown up in the same surroundings and faced hardships, including struggling to find food and studying by dim light. He said his father worked hard as a farmer cultivating potatoes, and that such experiences shaped his close connection with the people.

Former minister H.D. Revanna also addressed the gathering.

Sri Sri Samba Sadashiva Swamiji of Kirikodli Math and Sri Sri Jayadeva Swamiji of Chilume Math in Arakalagudu were present and blessed the occasion. A large number of villagers attended the event. The Union Minister also offered prayers at the Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple.