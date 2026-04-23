West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Return on average assets(1)
|1.06
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average equity(2)
|15.91
|11.33
|15.25
|13.65
|13.84
|Net interest margin(3)(13)
|2.59
|2.47
|2.36
|2.27
|2.28
|Yield on interest-earning assets(4)(13)
|5.04
|5.02
|5.13
|5.07
|5.04
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|2.90
|3.02
|3.26
|3.28
|3.25
|Efficiency ratio(5)(13)
|49.85
|50.21
|54.06
|56.45
|56.37
|Nonperforming assets to total assets(6)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|ACL ratio(7)
|1.02
|1.02
|1.01
|1.03
|1.01
|Loans/total assets
|74.59
|72.47
|75.50
|73.12
|75.66
|Loans/total deposits
|89.71
|86.54
|91.00
|87.45
|90.73
|Tangible common equity ratio(8)
|6.75
|6.42
|6.40
|5.94
|5.97
|COMMON SHARE DATA
|Earnings per common share (basic)
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.47
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|0.61
|0.43
|0.55
|0.47
|0.46
|Dividends per common share
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Book value per common share(9)
|15.90
|15.70
|15.06
|14.22
|14.06
|Closing stock price
|23.79
|22.19
|20.32
|19.63
|19.94
|Market price/book value(10)
|149.62
|%
|141.34
|%
|134.93
|%
|138.05
|%
|141.82
|%
|Price earnings ratio(11)
|9.40
|12.71
|9.31
|10.41
|10.46
|Annualized dividend yield(12)
|4.20
|%
|4.51
|%
|4.92
|%
|5.09
|%
|5.02
|%
|REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
|Consolidated:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.99
|%
|12.77
|%
|12.54
|%
|12.53
|%
|12.18
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.34
|10.14
|9.93
|9.89
|9.59
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|8.74
|8.44
|8.51
|8.33
|8.36
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|9.77
|9.56
|9.37
|9.32
|9.02
|West Bank:
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.53
|%
|13.35
|%
|13.17
|%
|13.21
|%
|12.90
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|12.61
|12.44
|12.26
|12.29
|11.99
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.66
|10.35
|10.50
|10.36
|10.46
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|12.61
|12.44
|12.26
|12.29
|11.99
(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(2) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(3) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(6) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(7) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(8) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(9) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(10) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(11) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(12) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|As of
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|40,018
|$
|25,171
|$
|26,875
|$
|35,796
|$
|39,253
|Interest-earning deposits with banks
|180,218
|324,502
|109,265
|212,450
|171,357
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|141,742
|121,413
|96,792
|96,955
|-
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|456,410
|468,447
|537,856
|536,709
|546,619
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|15,180
|15,167
|15,190
|15,311
|15,216
|Loans
|2,991,638
|3,001,690
|3,008,888
|2,966,357
|3,016,471
|Allowance for credit losses
|(30,523
|)
|(30,525
|)
|(30,515
|)
|(30,539
|)
|(30,526
|)
|Loans, net
|2,961,115
|2,971,165
|2,978,373
|2,935,818
|2,985,945
|Premises and equipment, net
|107,619
|108,380
|109,212
|109,806
|110,270
|Bank-owned life insurance
|46,500
|46,192
|45,875
|45,567
|45,272
|Other assets
|62,171
|61,807
|66,042
|68,257
|72,737
|Total assets
|$
|4,010,973
|$
|4,142,244
|$
|3,985,480
|$
|4,056,669
|$
|3,986,669
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|3,334,972
|$
|3,468,470
|$
|3,306,517
|$
|3,391,993
|$
|3,324,518
|Borrowings
|375,221
|376,406
|389,076
|390,260
|391,445
|Other liabilities
|30,037
|31,383
|34,754
|33,486
|32,833
|Stockholders' equity
|270,743
|265,985
|255,133
|240,930
|237,873
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,010,973
|$
|4,142,244
|$
|3,985,480
|$
|4,056,669
|$
|3,986,669
|For the Quarter Ended
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Assets
|$
|4,027,218
|$
|4,104,279
|$
|4,004,769
|$
|4,016,490
|$
|3,944,789
|Loans
|2,971,497
|2,982,754
|2,959,962
|2,989,638
|3,016,119
|Deposits
|3,348,255
|3,418,539
|3,333,800
|3,353,982
|3,284,394
|Stockholders' equity
|269,453
|259,932
|242,245
|234,399
|229,874
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|As of
|LOANS
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Commercial
|$
|471,423
|$
|505,059
|$
|511,316
|$
|500,854
|$
|531,267
|Real estate:
|Construction, land and land development
|376,059
|426,833
|448,660
|459,037
|451,230
|1-4 family residential first mortgages
|139,118
|93,122
|87,784
|86,173
|86,292
|Home equity
|27,084
|26,088
|27,083
|24,285
|21,961
|Commercial
|1,958,189
|1,929,766
|1,912,235
|1,875,857
|1,909,330
|Consumer and other
|22,257
|23,374
|24,697
|22,900
|19,323
|2,994,130
|3,004,242
|3,011,775
|2,969,106
|3,019,403
|Net unamortized fees and costs
|(2,492
|)
|(2,552
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(2,749
|)
|(2,932
|)
|Total loans
|$
|2,991,638
|$
|3,001,690
|$
|3,008,888
|$
|2,966,357
|$
|3,016,471
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(30,523
|)
|(30,525
|)
|(30,515
|)
|(30,539
|)
|(30,526
|)
|Net loans
|$
|2,961,115
|$
|2,971,165
|$
|2,978,373
|$
|2,935,818
|$
|2,985,945
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Pass
|$
|2,952,824
|$
|2,952,015
|$
|2,973,103
|$
|2,958,318
|$
|3,011,231
|Watch
|41,306
|52,227
|38,672
|10,788
|7,991
|Substandard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|181
|Doubtful
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total loans
|$
|2,994,130
|$
|3,004,242
|$
|3,011,775
|$
|2,969,106
|$
|3,019,403
|DEPOSITS
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|511,013
|$
|540,358
|$
|512,869
|$
|521,990
|$
|519,771
|Interest-bearing demand
|489,990
|577,814
|448,731
|461,207
|517,409
|Savings and money market - non-brokered
|1,731,835
|1,739,790
|1,677,543
|1,749,049
|1,490,189
|Money market - brokered
|86,304
|99,718
|121,849
|98,877
|143,423
|Total nonmaturity deposits
|2,819,142
|2,957,680
|2,760,992
|2,831,123
|2,670,792
|Time - non-brokered
|485,658
|455,944
|462,542
|451,463
|461,655
|Time - brokered
|30,172
|54,846
|82,983
|109,407
|192,071
|Total time deposits
|515,830
|510,790
|545,525
|560,870
|653,726
|Total deposits
|$
|3,334,972
|$
|3,468,470
|$
|3,306,517
|$
|3,391,993
|$
|3,324,518
|BORROWINGS
|Subordinated notes, net
|$
|80,221
|$
|80,156
|$
|80,090
|$
|80,024
|$
|79,959
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|270,000
|270,000
|270,000
|270,000
|270,000
|Long-term debt
|25,000
|26,250
|38,986
|40,236
|41,486
|Total borrowings
|$
|375,221
|$
|376,406
|$
|389,076
|$
|390,260
|$
|391,445
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|36,553
|37,231
|36,473
|35,773
|35,072
|Retained earnings
|300,596
|294,259
|291,069
|285,990
|282,247
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(69,406
|)
|(68,505
|)
|(75,409
|)
|(83,833
|)
|(82,446
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|270,743
|$
|265,985
|$
|255,133
|$
|240,930
|$
|237,873
|WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Financial Information (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|For the Quarter Ended
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|40,946
|$
|41,992
|$
|42,198
|$
|41,666
|$
|40,988
|Securities:
|Taxable
|2,143
|2,355
|2,643
|2,685
|2,788
|Tax-exempt
|638
|677
|739
|742
|743
|Deposits with banks
|2,047
|2,808
|2,087
|2,847
|1,617
|Securities purchased under agreements to resell
|1,617
|1,370
|1,258
|22
|-
|Total interest income
|47,391
|49,202
|48,925
|47,962
|46,136
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|19,261
|21,112
|22,539
|22,676
|21,423
|Subordinated notes
|1,104
|1,109
|1,107
|1,104
|1,105
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,244
|2,316
|2,292
|2,259
|2,235
|Long-term debt
|397
|459
|486
|504
|518
|Total interest expense
|23,006
|24,996
|26,424
|26,543
|25,281
|Net interest income
|24,385
|24,206
|22,501
|21,419
|20,855
|Credit loss expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|24,385
|24,206
|22,501
|21,419
|20,855
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|508
|493
|491
|486
|471
|Debit card interchange income
|472
|493
|477
|478
|446
|Trust services
|1,010
|964
|894
|801
|777
|Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance
|308
|317
|308
|295
|282
|Realized securities losses, net
|-
|(3,959
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Other income
|256
|800
|333
|350
|267
|Total noninterest income (loss)
|2,554
|(892
|)
|2,503
|2,410
|2,243
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,632
|7,579
|7,457
|7,343
|7,004
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,006
|2,083
|2,090
|2,034
|1,963
|Data processing
|596
|673
|663
|643
|617
|Technology and software
|774
|789
|794
|791
|786
|FDIC insurance
|473
|475
|637
|670
|587
|Professional fees
|278
|297
|303
|303
|308
|Other expenses
|1,706
|1,833
|1,606
|1,701
|1,798
|Total noninterest expense
|13,465
|13,729
|13,550
|13,485
|13,063
|Income before income taxes
|13,474
|9,585
|11,454
|10,344
|10,035
|Income taxes
|2,902
|2,160
|2,140
|2,365
|2,193
|Net income
|$
|10,572
|$
|7,425
|$
|9,314
|$
|7,979
|$
|7,842
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.47
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company's presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company's GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.
|(in thousands)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|24,385
|$
|24,206
|$
|22,501
|$
|21,419
|$
|20,855
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|72
|70
|61
|59
|66
|Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|24,457
|24,276
|22,562
|21,478
|20,921
|Average interest-earning assets
|3,821,463
|3,893,827
|3,790,154
|3,799,081
|3,717,441
|Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|2.59
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.28
|%
|Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:
|Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|$
|24,457
|$
|24,276
|$
|22,562
|$
|21,478
|$
|20,921
|Noninterest income
|2,554
|(892
|)
|2,503
|2,410
|2,243
|Adjustment for realized securities losses, net
|-
|3,959
|-
|-
|-
|Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net
|2
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Adjusted income
|27,013
|27,343
|25,065
|23,888
|23,172
|Noninterest expense
|13,465
|13,729
|13,550
|13,485
|13,063
|Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2)
|49.85
|%
|50.21
|%
|54.06
|%
|56.45
|%
|56.37
|%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.
For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766
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