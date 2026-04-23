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Japan Wildfires Force Over 2,500 Evacuations
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities have ordered more than 2,500 residents to flee their homes in northeastern Iwate Prefecture as twin wildfires — burning for a second straight day — continue to ravage the Otsuchi town area with no containment in sight.
The first blaze ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Kozuchi district, rapidly engulfing multiple buildings and spreading into surrounding woodland, a public broadcaster reported. Firefighters arriving on scene discovered several structures had already been reduced to ash.
Hours later, a second fire erupted in a mountainous stretch of the Kirikiri district — approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away — edging dangerously close to populated residential zones.
By 6 a.m. Thursday (2100 GMT), the two fires had scorched roughly 200 hectares of land combined, as crews worked urgently to establish containment lines, according to town officials.
Authorities offered a measure of relief, reporting that no residents have been confirmed trapped or unable to evacuate. However, one woman sustained injuries after a fall at a local evacuation center.
The Japanese government moved swiftly in response, establishing an emergency information liaison center Thursday morning to coordinate relief efforts and keep residents informed as the situation continues to develop.
Firefighting teams remain on high alert as weather and terrain conditions in the mountainous region threaten to complicate suppression efforts.
The first blaze ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Kozuchi district, rapidly engulfing multiple buildings and spreading into surrounding woodland, a public broadcaster reported. Firefighters arriving on scene discovered several structures had already been reduced to ash.
Hours later, a second fire erupted in a mountainous stretch of the Kirikiri district — approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away — edging dangerously close to populated residential zones.
By 6 a.m. Thursday (2100 GMT), the two fires had scorched roughly 200 hectares of land combined, as crews worked urgently to establish containment lines, according to town officials.
Authorities offered a measure of relief, reporting that no residents have been confirmed trapped or unable to evacuate. However, one woman sustained injuries after a fall at a local evacuation center.
The Japanese government moved swiftly in response, establishing an emergency information liaison center Thursday morning to coordinate relief efforts and keep residents informed as the situation continues to develop.
Firefighting teams remain on high alert as weather and terrain conditions in the mountainous region threaten to complicate suppression efforts.
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