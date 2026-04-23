Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Avanos Medical Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Public Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Avanos (NYSE: AVNS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with American Industrial.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at ... or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Avanos stockholders will receive $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.272 billion. Avanos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Avanos by imposing a significant penalty if Avanos accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Avanos board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001