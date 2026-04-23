Teads And LG Ad Solutions Expand Global Partnership To Bring High-Attention CTV Ads To The 'Omnichannel Living Room'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CTV HomeScreen exclusivity renews and expands in APAC and Europe

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the omnichannel outcomes platform, and LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, today announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership in APAC and Europe, including expansion into several new markets.

This collaboration enables advertisers to reach highly engaged, premium audiences on LG Smart TVs across global markets, now expanding into new territories to further leverage both companies' global strengths. Available exclusively through Teads, advertisers in the following markets will have access to LG Ad Solutions' high-impact native CTV formats, such as the prominent HomeScreen, to reach a relevant audience with high visibility and strong attention metrics:



EU: France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, CEE (Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), Italy (new), Greece (new), Cyprus (new) APAC: India, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand



The partnership also allows advertisers to access inventory on Teads Ad Manager self-serve, providing a unified point of entry to premium CTV inventory around the world. Furthermore, Teads' holistic omnichannel platform, innovative creative solutions, and comprehensive measurement tools ensure optimal results for brands. Through partnerships with trusted measurement leaders, they now provide tailored insights with increased scale in these new territories.

“Renewing our global partnership with LG Ad Solutions and expanding into new markets accelerates our CTV strategy,” said David Kostman, CEO of Teads.“Together, we're creating a dominant global CTV offering-combining premium, high-attention CTV HomeScreen inventory with Teads' omnichannel platform to help brands reach highly-engaged living room audiences across Europe and APAC with unmatched quality and measurement.”

"Expanding our partnership with Teads allows us to bring LG Ad Solutions' HomeScreen inventory to more markets,” said Serge Matta, President of Global Ad Sales, LG Ad Solutions.“Together, we're making it easier for advertisers to access high-impact placements on LG Smart TVs and activate campaigns at scale."

By combining LG's advanced CTV technology with Teads' omnichannel solutions, brands can drive influential connections on the largest screen in the home. Recent research conducted with neuroscience specialists MediaMento Institute found that CTV HomeScreen placements generate significantly higher attention and engagement than traditional skippable formats. In controlled lab testing with 100 Smart TV viewers, Teads' HomeScreen video ads achieved a 48 percent attention rate, outperforming skippable pre-roll by 16 percent, while 3D creative formats captured attention 29 percent faster and sustained it for longer periods, highlighting the impact of high-quality creative in premium CTV environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,” "foresee,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that we may be unable to successfully maintain, monetize, or expand our strategic partnership with LG Ad Solutions; technical challenges related to scaling our advertising demand and integrating with OEM operating systems across new international markets; the risk that advertisers in the EU and APAC regions may not adopt CTV HomeScreen formats at the rates we anticipate; the highly competitive nature of the global CTV and streaming advertising market; and the other important risks described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which is available on our website at and on the SEC's website at

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit .

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on the largest screen in the home.

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