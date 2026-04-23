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Jolly LLB 3 Makes Its First Middle East Television Premiere On Starplus

Jolly LLB 3 Makes Its First Middle East Television Premiere On Starplus


2026-04-23 08:15:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) StarPlus Middle East is set to bring audiences a dose of high-energy courtroom comedy with the television premiere of Jolly LLB 3, airing on Saturday, 2nd May at 1 pm.



Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the third film in the franchise follows two rival advocates, Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, whose escalating battle of wits turns the courtroom into complete mayhem. Packed with humour, drama, and chaotic legal twists, the film promises an entertaining watch for weekend audiences across the region.

The film blends strong storytelling and mass appeal, making it perfect for your weekend watchlist.

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Mid-East Info

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