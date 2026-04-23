Jolly LLB 3 Makes Its First Middle East Television Premiere On Starplus

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) StarPlus Middle East is set to bring audiences a dose of high-energy courtroom comedy with the television premiere of Jolly LLB 3, airing on Saturday, 2nd May at 1 pm.

Starring, the third film in the franchise follows two rival advocates,whose escalating battle of wits turns the courtroom into complete mayhem. Packed with, the film promises an entertaining watch for weekend audiences across the region.

The film blends strong storytelling and mass appeal, making it