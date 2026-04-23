4Th Annual Retailtech Breakthrough Awards Program Spotlights Next Era Of Retail: AI-Driven, Always-On, Customer-Centric

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Standout Companies Advancing Next-Generation Retail Technologies

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the breakthrough technologies and companies enabling retailers to operate smarter, move faster, and deliver highly personalized, seamless experiences across both digital and physical environments.

Evolving consumer expectations around convenience, cost, speed, personalization, and values are rapidly transforming the retail space. Modern retail technologies have to be flexible, accommodating consumers who no longer accept a one-size-fits-all retail experience. From e-commerce and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation and in-store innovation, retailers are investing in technology that offers what consumers want today - and tomorrow.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global retail landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive annual analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how retailers operate, engage customers and drive growth. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide.

“True breakthrough solutions enable retailers to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experience. As consumer behavior keeps evolving, tech must stay ahead, understanding that social commerce, live shopping, influencer integrations, and payments and loyalty tech are no longer experimental or optional,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough.“We believe technology can create seamless, efficient and impactful solutions for businesses and consumers alike. This year's class of featured winners highlights the rapid global evolution of retail technology and the increasing investment in digital transformation across the retail ecosystem. We are thrilled to highlight our 2026 winners for driving innovation forward and creating a smarter, more connected future for the retail industry.”

2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Store Management

Overall Store Management Platform of the Year: Solink

Digital Displays

Digital Display Innovation of the Year: LG Electronics USA

Digital Display Solution of the Year: Pricer

Checkout Automation

Self-Checkout Solution of the Year: The BK3-31, BIXOLON

Workforce Tools

Overall Workforce Management Solution of the Year: Arcade Solutions

Overall Workforce Management Solution Provider of the Year: Paycom

Workforce Scheduling Solution of the Year: Logile

Inventory and Warehouse Technology

Inventory Management Innovation of the Year: GAINS DEO

Inventory Management Solution of the Year: Conative AI

Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year: Pensa Systems

Smart Warehousing Solution of the Year: GaliLEA, Logistics Reply

Bots and Chatbots

In-Store Bot Solution of the Year: x-hoppers

POS and Payments

POS Innovation of the Year: PDI Technologies

POS Solution of the Year: Sezzle

Fraud Prevention

Fraud Prevention Platform of the Year: payabl.

Commerce

Overall e-Commerce Solution Provider of the Year: Katana

Marketing

Overall RetailTech Marketing Solution of the Year: Bloomreach

Customer Experience

Customer Experience Solution of the Year: Talkdesk Retail Experience CloudTM

In-Store Experience Innovation of the Year: Gotu by Zappar x Auki

Data and Analytics

Digital Shelf Analytics Solution of the Year: OmniShelf Store Operating System

Overall RetailTech Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: TruRating

Fulfillment

Logistics Solution of the Year: Retail Reworks

Overall Fulfillment Solution of the Year: Global 3PL

Overall Fulfillment Solution Provider of the Year: Flowspace

Merchandising

Merchandising Innovation of the Year: TCS OptumeraTM, Tata Consultancy Services

Overall Merchandising Solution Provider of the Year: Dropit

Artificial Intelligence

RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year: Salsify's Intelligence Suite

RetailTech AI Solution of the Year: Digital Wave Technology's WaveAgent

Industry Leadership

Overall RetailTech Innovation of the Year: AI Product Image Search, KWI

RetailTech Company CEO of the Year: Melissa Wong, Zipline

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



Bryan VaughnRetailTech Breakthrough...