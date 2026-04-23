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Netforchoice Shows Up Big At Convergence India Expo 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, March 2026 - India's leading technology event, Convergence India 2026, once again brought together key players from across the digital ecosystem. Held from March 23 to 25 at Bharat Mandapam, the 33rd edition witnessed participation from global technology providers, startups, policymakers, and enterprises.
Among the notable participants, NetForChoice marked a strong presence, engaging with industry leaders and showcasing its advanced infrastructure capabilities aligned with India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Why the Event Matters
Convergence India continues to serve as a significant platform where innovation meets implementation. The 2026 edition highlighted a clear shift in how organizations approach technology. Businesses are no longer experimenting with digital tools; instead, they are building core operations around advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and smart infrastructure.
This transformation has placed increased importance on reliable and scalable IT infrastructure, making it a central focus of discussions throughout the event.
NetForChoice's Participation and Showcase
At the event, NetForChoice presented its comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and managed services designed to support modern business requirements. The showcased solutions included:
Cloud infrastructure solutions
Data center services
Managed IT services
High-performance hosting
Edge computing capabilities
These offerings highlighted the company's focus on delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance digital environments for enterprises across industries.
NPOD Draws Industry Attention
A key highlight at the NetForChoice booth was NPOD, the company's Micro Data Center solution engineered for rapid deployment and edge computing environments.
The solution is designed to support use cases such as real-time data processing for government organizations and uninterrupted operations for enterprises requiring high availability infrastructure. It ensures high availability, robust data resilience, and infrastructure readiness across diverse deployment environments.
Focus on Security and Performance
With increasing cybersecurity challenges and exponential data growth, organizations are prioritizing secure and reliable infrastructure. Addressing these concerns, NetForChoice emphasized:
Secure and high-performance hosting environments
Reliable backup and disaster recovery systems
Infrastructure designed for maximum uptime and operational continuity
These capabilities align with the growing demand for resilient IT ecosystems in today's digital-first environment.
Advancing AI-Ready Infrastructure in India
The event also highlighted the rising importance of AI-driven infrastructure. NetForChoice demonstrated its ongoing efforts in building AI-ready platforms, including scalable cloud solutions, advanced storage systems, and intelligent data management capabilities.
Aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative, the company continues to invest in developing world-class technology infrastructure within the country, supporting both domestic and global business needs.
Industry Engagement and Insights
Beyond product demonstrations, the event facilitated meaningful discussions between NetForChoice representatives, enterprise decision-makers, and technology innovators. These interactions provided valuable insights into current industry challenges and emerging requirements in infrastructure and cloud adoption.
Conclusion
Convergence India 2026 reinforced the rapid pace of India's digital transformation and the critical role of infrastructure in supporting this growth. NetForChoice's participation reflected its commitment to enabling businesses with reliable, secure, and future-ready IT solutions, positioning itself as a key contributor to the evolving technology landscape.
About NetForChoice
NetForChoice is a global data center and managed cloud services provider offering Tier III and Tier IV infrastructure solutions. The company delivers secure and scalable IT services, including Micro Data Centers (NPOD), object storage solutions, SOC/NOC services, backup and disaster recovery, and enterprise cloud solutions designed to meet modern business demands.
Among the notable participants, NetForChoice marked a strong presence, engaging with industry leaders and showcasing its advanced infrastructure capabilities aligned with India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Why the Event Matters
Convergence India continues to serve as a significant platform where innovation meets implementation. The 2026 edition highlighted a clear shift in how organizations approach technology. Businesses are no longer experimenting with digital tools; instead, they are building core operations around advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and smart infrastructure.
This transformation has placed increased importance on reliable and scalable IT infrastructure, making it a central focus of discussions throughout the event.
NetForChoice's Participation and Showcase
At the event, NetForChoice presented its comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and managed services designed to support modern business requirements. The showcased solutions included:
Cloud infrastructure solutions
Data center services
Managed IT services
High-performance hosting
Edge computing capabilities
These offerings highlighted the company's focus on delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance digital environments for enterprises across industries.
NPOD Draws Industry Attention
A key highlight at the NetForChoice booth was NPOD, the company's Micro Data Center solution engineered for rapid deployment and edge computing environments.
The solution is designed to support use cases such as real-time data processing for government organizations and uninterrupted operations for enterprises requiring high availability infrastructure. It ensures high availability, robust data resilience, and infrastructure readiness across diverse deployment environments.
Focus on Security and Performance
With increasing cybersecurity challenges and exponential data growth, organizations are prioritizing secure and reliable infrastructure. Addressing these concerns, NetForChoice emphasized:
Secure and high-performance hosting environments
Reliable backup and disaster recovery systems
Infrastructure designed for maximum uptime and operational continuity
These capabilities align with the growing demand for resilient IT ecosystems in today's digital-first environment.
Advancing AI-Ready Infrastructure in India
The event also highlighted the rising importance of AI-driven infrastructure. NetForChoice demonstrated its ongoing efforts in building AI-ready platforms, including scalable cloud solutions, advanced storage systems, and intelligent data management capabilities.
Aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative, the company continues to invest in developing world-class technology infrastructure within the country, supporting both domestic and global business needs.
Industry Engagement and Insights
Beyond product demonstrations, the event facilitated meaningful discussions between NetForChoice representatives, enterprise decision-makers, and technology innovators. These interactions provided valuable insights into current industry challenges and emerging requirements in infrastructure and cloud adoption.
Conclusion
Convergence India 2026 reinforced the rapid pace of India's digital transformation and the critical role of infrastructure in supporting this growth. NetForChoice's participation reflected its commitment to enabling businesses with reliable, secure, and future-ready IT solutions, positioning itself as a key contributor to the evolving technology landscape.
About NetForChoice
NetForChoice is a global data center and managed cloud services provider offering Tier III and Tier IV infrastructure solutions. The company delivers secure and scalable IT services, including Micro Data Centers (NPOD), object storage solutions, SOC/NOC services, backup and disaster recovery, and enterprise cloud solutions designed to meet modern business demands.
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